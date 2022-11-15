5+ways+to+enjoy+fall+break+away+from+home

Fall break is a time for many students to go home and see their families, while others choose to stay behind.

For students not staying over break, residence halls officially close at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 and will reopen at noon Nov. 26. Dining centers and mail delivery, aside from U.S. Mail, will also be closed during break. To stay during the break, it is a $40 fee each day.

Although it may seem dreary to stay on campus, there are some fun things to do around town during this time of year.

1. Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at FoCo Cafe

This pay-what-you-can nonprofit cafe is open on Thanksgiving: FoCo Cafe will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal as well as gluten-free and vegan options. You can register for pickup by Nov. 22. They will also be open for dine-in on Thanksgiving with no reservation required; it’s first come, first served. This is a great option to have a proper Friendsgiving meal with other students who have also chosen to stay during the week.

2. Get active in the Fort Collins Thanksgiving Day Run

Partnered with RamStrength — a nonprofit organization that helps fund cancer survivors in need of financial assistance — this run is in honor of Michael Trinen, a lung cancer patient who died Thanksgiving week 2020. The annual run begins at 9 a.m. Nov. 24. Although signing up prior to the race is not necessary, the event coordinators have increased the price on the day of the event.

The current entry fees are $42 for adults and $28 for youth ages 17 and under. The race starts at West Mountain Avenue and South College Avenue. Run with fellow students to support local cancer patients and balance out that hefty meal on Thanksgiving.

3. Enjoy the Greeley Lights the Night Parade

At 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Greeley will be hosting a parade along 9th Avenue and 14th Street. The parade will showcase floats, lights, holiday treats, visits with Santa, horse-drawn carriages, live music and dances. With more than 50 expected entries this year, many are hoping to win one of the four awards: best display, best use of lights, best music and Santa’s favorite. This event is a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

4. Live out your childhood dreams at the Rocky Mountain Train Show

Nov. 26 and 27, the Larimer County Fairgrounds will host the Rocky Mountain Train Show. The show will display operating layouts, Legos, Santa and so much more. The program is partnering with various nonprofits to provide free admission to veterans and children from select organizations. Adult admission is $10, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

5. Shop until you drop at the Holiday Artisan Market

Held at the Fort Collins Senior Center, the Holiday Artisan Market hosts over 100 vendors each year, selling many crafts, trinkets, pottery, paintings and other handmade creations. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 for the public to enjoy. Support local artists by buying some early holiday gifts for your loved ones.

Although staying on campus during the break isn’t always fun, there are many activities to keep you busy and help you enjoy the company of other students.

Reach Alexander Wilson at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @alexgrey0604.