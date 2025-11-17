Foothills Winter Farmers Market spreads joy, creativity

Across the bustling and lively Foothills Shopping Center, people wandered through rows of local vendors selling a variety of items, ranging from baked goods and hot sauces to handmade jewelry and scented bath bombs. The Fort Collins community was able to explore different local businesses, seeing how unique passions and work can come together in one diverse space.

Moving into its 19th year this fall, the Fort Collins Winter Farmers Market has continued to grow and progress as a vibrant community hub where local businesses are recognized and celebrated. The market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. early November to mid-April, with droves of people passing through, talking with vendors and enjoying the live music echoing throughout the mall.

Orion Gizzi majored in art at Colorado State University and graduated in 2023, with a desire to build on their passion for fiber arts by creating upcycled quilt jackets and various patches. Although they only recently started their business in September, they have grown to create watercolors, prints and ornaments. This was one their first experiences at the Winter Farmers Market, and they said they loved bringing their business, 3 of Stars, and handmade artistry to a bigger market.

“I’ve always been really into making art, and I think it is so fun to create things for other people, especially in a time where AI art is coming into popularity,” Gizzi said. “It’s so important to continue to make handmade art and share that with the community.”

Gizzi said they appreciated that each booth was different yet brought community by allowing vendors to connect with one another and understand each other’s passions.

“It just really brings people together,” Gizzi said. “There are so many local vendors and artisans, and it’s just a great way to get community connection.”

Andrea Karapas is the director of the Career Management Center for the College of Business at CSU and considers her business, Dafni, to be a side hustle where she lets her creative side shine. Making bags and napkins from different sustainable materials started as a hobby, but as more people commented on their beauty, she decided to start selling them online.

“I just love the kind of being focused on something and creating something that has a result to it,” Karapas said. “It relieves stress from other areas in my life.”

Karapas said she was excited to be at her first farmers market alongside her daughter, where they sell zipper pouches and oyster trinket dishes; it reflected a milestone in her journey as a curator and artisan. She said she values breathing life into vintage pieces and utilizing cotton and fabrics to share a story. From ornaments to trinket dishes, Karapas has grown her business significantly since starting in 2024.

“(The oyster shells) are sourced from the South Carolina coast and they’re painted white, and then I use a paper applique with a lacquer finish, along with a gold gilding around the edging,” Karapas said.

Carmen Henderson, founder of Sunshower Media, said she loved her first time at the market and how warm and welcoming everyone was upon meeting her. She recalled carrying a small, pink digital camera that her mom gave her when she was 5 years old. Henderson said she appreciated how much her parents helped in encouraging her to go down the artistic route.

“Even though I’m not making the most in the world, I can still help in small ways, and those donations can help,” Henderson said. “It’s something that I love to do, but it also helps other people in some ways.”

Although Henderson only started her business about a year ago, she has begun to expand its scope, researching how to dedicate a portion of her earnings toward local charities. From working as a photographer to being a nanny and character actress for kids’ parties, she said creating art has been a way to destress from the chaos of life.

“My goal is to make joyful art and try to make joyful art through sustainable supplies,” Henderson said. “It includes researching how to make sustainable products, figuring out how to market them and then how to make them so they reflect that light.”

Alongside handmade crafts by local artists, the market also highlighted vendors who sold fresh and canned foods.

Erin Peters built Olde World Breads after training for two decades in Italian cuisine and fine dining. Peters said he wanted to emphasize healthy, fresh, handmade sourdough bread.

“There’s that approval junkie aspect to cooking where if people like your creation, then there’s some reward to that,” Peters said. “Obviously (it) has to be financially worthwhile, but yeah, the funniest part is definitely just seeing people like bread.”

Ayana Powell is the director of wellness with Moringa Vinga, which began in 2018 after her business partner, Rachael Kmita, did mission work in Africa. Kmita noticed that Indigenous tribes in Zambia would be able to nourish their tribe through the Moringa tree, which held a fair number of health benefits. Moringa Vinga works toward giving back to the community through nourishing and healing customers with its beverages.

Powell said there was significance in making health and nourishment accessible to everyone, particularly those in the community who wish to improve their health.

“Real good food products should be accessible to everyone because in a beautiful place, like in Colorado, there are so many people (who) really want to do better for their health but then are just pushed so many fillers,” Powell said. “Let’s get back to the Earth. Let’s get back to the heart of it. Let’s all be a community, working together, thriving.”

“This is my personal first time getting to work the market, and I’m loving it,” Powell said. “It’s a beautiful community, such beautiful humans. I’m just so grateful to be here.”

Henderson said she enjoyed getting to build old and new connections and recognizes the value the Winter Farmers Market has within the Fort Collins community.

“It’s a place (where) a lot of people and small businesses can come together, making up our community,” Henderson said. “Getting to see people in person and see the faces behind businesses, it’s just really impactful to know that people are working hard to make a beautiful community and (an) artistic … community full of food and life and everything in between.”

