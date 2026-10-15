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Live updates: CSU football looks to bounce back in road matchup against Texas State

Jack Randels, Sports Editor
October 15, 2026
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University defensive linemen Stephon Wright (9) sits in a defensive stance before a play during CSU’s game versus Oregon State University at Canvas Stadium Oct 3.
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Oct 15, 2026, 7:48 pm

TSU leads CSU 45-21 at half

End of first half: Colorado State 21, Texas State 45

Jacob Bonilla closed out the first half with a 23-yard field goal to put TSU up by 24 at halftime.

CSU will receive the opening kickoff of the second half.

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Oct 15, 2026, 7:41 pm

Torrance Burgess Jr. scores a third time, Durrell Robinson responds with his second score

Second quarter: Colorado State 21, Texas State 42

Burgess Jr. continues to terrorize the CSU defense, finding the end zone for his third score of the game, and TSU enters the half up by 21.

CSU quarterback K’saan Farrar found Tommy Maher for a beautiful 57-yard completion to put the Rams at the TSU 1-yard line, and Robinson struck gold for his second score of the game.

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Oct 15, 2026, 7:24 pm

Nader Chirchi snags his fourth touchdown of the season

Second quarter: Colorado State 14, Texas State 35

CSU’s offense is able to respond, and Chirchi continues his strong start to the season with his fourth touchdown of the year.

CSU cuts the TSU lead to 21.

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Oct 15, 2026, 7:13 pm

D’Mon Brinson ejected for targeting, TSU strikes again

Second quarter: Colorado State 7, Texas State 35

CSU defensive back D’Mon Brinson was deemed to have hit a defenseless receiver, and was ejected from the game for targeting.

On the second play after Brinson’s ejection, Ty Stamey caught a touchdown pass for the Bobcats to extend their lead to 28.

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Oct 15, 2026, 7:01 pm

Durrell Robinson punches back, puts Rams on the scoreboard

Second quarter: Colorado State 7, Texas State 28

After TSU’s defense forced the Rams to punt, CSU’s special teams unit recovered a fumble on the punt return to give CSU the ball back on the Bobcats’ side of the field.

The Rams were able to capitalize with a Robinson 15-yard touchdown run. TSU’s lead shrinks to 21.

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Oct 15, 2026, 6:52 pm

TSU piles it on, Brad Jackson finds the end zone for his second rushing score of the game

Second quarter: Colorado State 0, Texas State 28

The Rams simply cannot stop the bleeding.

Jackson found the end zone for his second rushing score of the day, and the Bobcats’ rushing attack continues to carve through the CSU defense.

All four scores for TSU have come on run plays, and CSU appears unable to adjust.

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Oct 15, 2026, 6:44 pm

CSU trails by 21 at the end of the first quarter

End of first quarter: Colorado State 0, Texas State 21

CSU’s defense has had difficulties containing the TSU run game, and the Bobcats take a big lead into the second quarter.

CSU faces a fourth-and-2 decision on the first play of the second quarter.

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Oct 15, 2026, 6:39 pm

TSU’s run game is clicking, Brad Jackson puts the Bobcats up three scores

First quarter: Colorado State 0, Texas State 21

TSU’s rushing attack continues to carve through the CSU defense, and multiple Bobcats are getting in on the action.

Quarterback Brad Jackson found the end zone from 4 yards out, and the Rams now trail by three scores.

CSU’s offense has stalled to begin the game, but they now look to respond to TSU’s 21 unanswered points.

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Oct 15, 2026, 6:28 pm

Torrance Burgess Jr. breaks off a 51-yard touchdown run

First quarter: Colorado State 0, Texas State 14

After his first touchdown, Burgess Jr. found pay dirt again. The senior broke off a 51-yard flash for his second score of the first quarter to put CSU down two scores early.

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Oct 15, 2026, 6:18 pm

Torrance Burgess Jr. finds the end zone, TSU strikes first

First quarter: Colorado State 0, Texas State 7

After the CSU defense was able to force a three-and-out on TSU’s first drive of the game, the Bobcats were able to bounce back and find the end zone on their second possession.

Quarterback Brad Jackson first found wide reciever Beau Sparks for a 43-yard catch to put TSU at the 2-yard line, and then Burgess Jr. was able to punch it in two plays later on a direct snap.

SAN MARCOS — Colorado State football is on the road for a rare Thursday night matchup against Pac-12 conference opponent Texas State.

Tonight’s matchup marks the first time these two teams square off as opponents on the football field, and both teams enter the game starved for a win.

The Rams are coming off of three-straight losses, and look to bounce back against the Bobcats in what will be a tough test for CSU.

Tonight also marks the first game this season without former defensive coordinator Tyson Summers, who left the program during CSU’s homecoming matchup against Oregon State less than two weeks ago. Assistant head coach Kenny McClendon will steer the defense in his first full game as defensive play caller.

Check back here and @DImsirpasic on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.

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Colorado State University head football coach Jim Mora looks at the scoreboard in Canvas Stadium during CSU's game against Oregon State University Oct. 3. CSU lost 56-26 against the largest crowd in Canvas Stadium's history.
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About the Contributor
Jack Randels
Jack Randels, Sports Editor
Jack Randels hates writing. At least, that’s what his elementary school self would have said. Randels never would have guessed that he would end up pursuing a career in written media when he was just a tantrum-throwing 6-year-old kid who would turn his nose up at any writing assignment sent his way. Following his discovery of newswriting, Randels’ attitude toward writing completely shifted. The kid who once hated sitting down to write now welcomes any opportunity to do so, provided it’s about something he finds interesting. Randels is entering his first year as a sports editor for The Collegian and is excited to dive into the world of student media and gain more experience in the field of sports journalism. He also wants to continue to build on the work done by previous editors of the sports desk, build a lasting relationship between the student media and athletics programs and provide opportunities for both him and other writers to greater develop their skills. If Randels isn’t working on his next story, you can find him hiking, climbing fourteeners or watching his favorite Colorado sports teams.