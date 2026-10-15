Live updates: CSU football looks to bounce back in road matchup against Texas State

SAN MARCOS — Colorado State football is on the road for a rare Thursday night matchup against Pac-12 conference opponent Texas State.

Tonight’s matchup marks the first time these two teams square off as opponents on the football field, and both teams enter the game starved for a win.

The Rams are coming off of three-straight losses, and look to bounce back against the Bobcats in what will be a tough test for CSU.

Tonight also marks the first game this season without former defensive coordinator Tyson Summers, who left the program during CSU’s homecoming matchup against Oregon State less than two weeks ago. Assistant head coach Kenny McClendon will steer the defense in his first full game as defensive play caller.

Check back here and @DImsirpasic on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.