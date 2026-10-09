CSU volleyball sweeps Washington State, remains undefeated in conference play

Some games are more difficult than others to tell which team is playing better.

For Colorado State volleyball’s game Thursday against Washington State, there was little doubt in the minds of observers about which team is undefeated in conference play.

The red-hot Rams picked up their sixth straight win, sweeping the game 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-17).

The Rams now sit as the only undefeated team in Pac-12 conference play after Oregon State lost to San Diego State on Thursday.

“I think it was great to remember our identity as a great offensive team,” head coach Emily Kohan said. “It was good for us to remember we are a great offensive team— we got a lot of weapons and that can be something that propels us forward over the next few weeks.”

The No. 1 team in the Pac-12 in the preseason coaches poll has thus far lived up to those expectations, and then some. Last week’s AVCA coaches poll gave the Rams six votes toward being a top-25 team in the nation.

“I think it’s amazing that other teams are seeing that we’re a good team,” junior outside hitter Maria Brun said. “We’re growing, we’re powerful, and we’re hungry to go to the NCAA tournament.”

Brun was a key contributor on Thursday, notching nine kills and eight digs.

The Rams and the Cougars came into the night as the top two blocking and defensive teams in the Pac-12.

The Rams finished with a hitting percentage of .344, while holding WSU to just .098. CSU played what Kohan described as “great offensive volleyball.”

“I was really proud of our service game,” Kohan said. “I thought that our serves really knocked them out of system. When other teams get out of system, our block really takes over as well.”

The green and gold totaled 11 total blocks against WSU.

Early in sets, the Cougars kept games relatively close. The Rams then were able to put it all together late in the sets and win the first two by a convincing margin.

The Cougars brought all the fight they had in the third and final set. With the score tied at 22, CSU was able to clinch the win with a game-winning kill from Eve Wilson.

“We started off really strong, kind of kept that momentum going,” sophomore pin hitter Sofia Zabjek said.

Zabjek led the team in kills with 12 on the night, falling just one short of her season high.

Coming off their three-game road trip on which the Rams were tested, playing 10 sets of volleyball on the trip, they were able to take all three games— 3-0 over Texas State, 3-2 over Gonzaga and 3-2 over Utah State.

Kohan thought the victory over WSU was a more complete performance than any of those games.

“I think we learned… we have some confidence that we can win and scratch and claw our way to some ugly wins,” Kohan said. “Plan A (is) to play beautiful volleyball and be really proud of the performance? Yes, but plan B is to win and figure out how to do it in other ways.”

In a competitive conference, every game matters. The host site for the conference tournament will be awarded to the top regular season team on Nov. 7.

The end goal of hosting the tournament is in the Rams’ peripheral vision.

“We’re working really hard to get all the wins. We want to have the tournament here in Moby, so we’re trying really hard every single day,” Brun said.

The conference tournament will be Nov. 23-25.

For now, the Rams are not thinking too far ahead.

“We’re trying to focus our team [on] one game at a time… we know what the goals are,” Kohan said.

WSU was the first game of the Rams three-game homestand. Next on the schedule is Oregon State on Oct. 10, then Utah State Oct. 17.

OSU comes into Saturday ranked third in the Pac-12 standings, and the Rams look to add to their win streak.

“Us and Oregon State are very similar,” Kohan said. “We both run five runs with weapons in all five of the positions.”

The Rams return for their high stakes matchup against OSU at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Reach Max Root and Caleb Morrow at sports@collegian.com or on social media @rmsmsports.