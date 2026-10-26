‘The best of the best’: CSU geologist Ellen Wohl plans for retirement after illustrious career

A university distinguished professorship and the 2026 Robert E. Horton Medal for significant contributions to hydrology are just a couple of Colorado State University Geology Professor Ellen Wohl’s achievements. Beyond them, however, she said she is simply a woman with a deep passion for science.

“My parents were teachers,” Wohl said. “My dad was a high school science teacher, so I was doing … research projects starting when I was in elementary school, and I’ve always been really interested in (the) outdoors and natural history.”

Wohl transformed that interest into a career path, receiving a bachelor’s degree in geology from Arizona State University in 1984 and a Ph.D. in Geosciences from the University of Arizona in 1988.

Soon after receiving her Ph.D., Wohl was offered a faculty position in the Warner College of Natural Resources as a geology professor, with a focus in fluvial geomorphology.

“It sounds intimidating, but (fluvial geomorphology is) just the physical processes and forms in rivers,” Wohl said.

Wohl said she uses her teaching position to conduct extensive research and foster her enthusiasm for natural processes.

“I feel very fortunate to be here at CSU,” Wohl said. “We’re internationally famous for our programs in water, which is one of the reasons I’ve stayed here for my whole career, so I’ve really enjoyed being here.”

Wohl said she has conducted research on rivers on every continent except Antarctica. One of her most recent fieldwork projects included revisiting a 1999 study she conducted of the 1988 Yellowstone wildfires. She returned last summer with current and former graduate students to document the changes that have occurred over the past 38 years.

“It’s a beautiful scenario,” Wohl said. “There’s … two creeks that are right next to each other, very similar in all respects. One burned and one did not. It’s like a natural experiment. So we’re looking at the amount of wood, the distribution, the effects of that wood and the basic channel characteristics, like width and depth of the channel, and how they change through time.”

Wohl presented her findings in a talk she recently gave at The Geological Society of America Conference in May.

Of all her talks, books and extensive research, Wohl said working with students has been the greatest satisfaction of her career.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with a large number of grad students over the years, and many of them have gone on to their own very successful careers in research and teaching, or in river restoration, or in management, applied science, even work for government agencies,” Wohl said. “It’s been fun to work with them, and it’s fun to see them succeed in their own careers.”

Many of Wohl’s students, advisees and colleagues said they have felt her dedication and generosity to the program, particularly through her funding.

“She’s really generous with her funding, and she’s a good person,” graduate student Shayla Triantafillou said, who is one of Wohl’s current advisees. “She always wants to do the right thing for us and for students everywhere, even those that she doesn’t know. The Geological Society of America just recognized her for donating so much money and … using her donations to create student awards.”

Wohl’s students and colleagues have also pointed out that she emphasizes the importance of the scientific community and creating a tight-knit bond among those around her.

“I’ve learned by watching her that the most valuable thing you can do as a scientist, or way you can be as a scientist, is to be a person who prioritizes your scientific community,” Triantafillou said. “She really values her relationships with her former students and … she’s still in touch with folks she went to grad school with, and I think she’s really good at maintaining those relationships with people.”

Wohl’s time at CSU will soon come to a close, as she said she plans to retire at the end of the 2027-28 academic year.

In retirement, Wohl said she plans to remain active in her research and writing. She also said she hopes to continue spending time outdoors, traveling and enjoying time with her cat, Naia, named after the mythological Greek water spirits, the Naiads.

“Her work is really just part of her makeup,” said Sara Rathburn, Wohl’s long-time friend and fellow CSU geosciences professor. “She’s just passionate about rivers. On her free time, she hikes and she looks at landscapes and she looks at rivers. … She can’t not think about them, and you can see that in not only her scientific productivity but also her books for the non-specialists.”

Though Wohl’s academic career will soon come to an end, her impact on her colleagues, students and the overall geological community will continue on.

“She really represents the best of the best in a faculty member in that her teaching, research and service are such a benefit to so many students, and she is committed to providing this sort of state-of-the-art knowledge and experiences for the students at CSU — (both) undergrads and grad students,” Rathburn said.