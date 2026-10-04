Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian
Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

4 takeaways from CSU’s 56-49 win against SDSU

Jack Randels, Sports Editor
October 24, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Durell Robinson (11) celebrates a touchdown during Colorado State University’s football game against San Diego State University Oct. 24. The running back scored two touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards in the first half of the game.

Victorious once again.

Colorado State football notched their first win since their Sept. 12 matchup against Southern Utah, defeating conference foe San Diego State 56-49. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak in high-scoring fashion, with the CSU offense putting up 549 total yards.

The Rams took the lead with an opening-drive touchdown and survived several counterpunches from SDSU, trailing three separate times in the first half but overcoming the deficits all three times.

CSU looks to turn a cold streak into a hot one as they improve to 3-4 with five games remaining in the season.

Hauss Hejny is on another level

Playing in his first game since Sept. 19 against BYU, Hejny showed no signs of the hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games. While K’Saan Farrar held down the fort in the time Hejny was injured, he demonstrated tonight why he was named the Week 1 starter.

A final line of 333 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing 77% of his passes in a spectacular showing in his return.

Hejny also demonstrated his stellar running ability, rushing for 85 yards on 11 carries, picking up first downs with his legs in numerous critical situations.

Getting Hejny back clearly invigorated a CSU offense that had missed his play-making ability during the time he was sidelined.

Tommy Maher deserves more playing time

Maher was far and away Hejny’s favorite target on the night, finishing with 6 receptions on 7 targets for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Maher has been relatively quiet to start the season, putting up little production and not seeing the field much. His chemistry with Hejny was on full display, and could further build to a strong finish to the season if offensive coordinator Pryce Tracy continues to provide him with opportunities.

Tonight, Maher also showed off his big play ability when he snagged a 54-yard touchdown pass from Hejny with 10:19 remaining in the second quarter to put CSU up 21-17.

If Tracy rides the hot hand, Maher could be seeing a lot more targets come his way to close out the season.

Defense showing signs of progress

In Kenny McClendon’s second full week as the defensive play caller for CSU, the Rams defense showed signs of improvement in a number of areas.

A pick six from Tre’Shawn Moore with 1:33 left in the first half marked the first interception the Rams grabbed since Sept. 19 against BYU, and D’Mon Brinson added another interception with 8:26 to go in the fourth quarter. The defense was also able to notch its first sack since Oct. 3 against Oregon State.

With the improvements, however, came more of the same.

Tackling issues continued to persist, and the SDSU offense was able to capitalize on a number of chunk plays.

In spite of this, the defense is clearly beginning to take steps in the right direction.

The run game allows the offense to thrive

A quality run game allows the offense to stretch the field, control possession and take deep shots on play-action passes.

A run game that head coach Jim Mora wanted to see become more consistent early in the season has done just that.

Durell Robinson was the lead back in the victory, rushing for 86 yards on 19 carries and two rushing touchdowns. While Robinson was the workhorse, Mel Brown added five carries for 23 yards before leaving the game with an injury.

Hejny showed off his dual-threat ability for the Rams as well, rushing for 85 yards on 11 carries, adding two rushing touchdowns into the mix.

Having a number of playmakers in the backfield who can make noise with their legs has allowed the offensive play calling to morph, becoming more creative as the run game is established and the game goes on. The Rams’ quality run game in their victory opened up the playbook and spread the Aztec defense thin.

The run game will look to remain consistent in the Rams’ next matchup on Oct. 31 against Utah State on the road.

Reach Jack Randels at sports@collegian.com or on social media @jackrandelsmedia.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Colorado State University running back Durell Robinson (11) pushes through the San Diego State University defense to score a touchdown for the Rams during their game in Canvas Stadium Oct. 24. This was one of two touchdowns in the first half of the game for Robinson.
Live updates: CSU football looks to snap losing streak at home against SDSU
Colorado State University freshman Poppy O'Brien (9) dribbles the ball around Boise State University's Francesca McGuire (13) at CSU's Soccer Field Oct. 22. CSU tied BSU 0-0.
CSU soccer puts together strong defensive performance in 0-0 draw against Boise State
Colorado State University swimmer Evie Munz stands with her teammates during a huddle ahead of CSU swimming and diving's meet against Washington State University and Colorado Mesa University at the Edora Pool Ice Center Oct. 17.
Evie Munz's dedication to balance, loving her sport is leading to early CSU swimming success
About the Contributors
Jack Randels
Jack Randels, Sports Editor
Jack Randels hates writing. At least, that’s what his elementary school self would have said. Randels never would have guessed that he would end up pursuing a career in written media when he was just a tantrum-throwing 6-year-old kid who would turn his nose up at any writing assignment sent his way. Following his discovery of newswriting, Randels’ attitude toward writing completely shifted. The kid who once hated sitting down to write now welcomes any opportunity to do so, provided it’s about something he finds interesting. Randels is entering his first year as a sports editor for The Collegian and is excited to dive into the world of student media and gain more experience in the field of sports journalism. He also wants to continue to build on the work done by previous editors of the sports desk, build a lasting relationship between the student media and athletics programs and provide opportunities for both him and other writers to greater develop their skills. If Randels isn’t working on his next story, you can find him hiking, climbing fourteeners or watching his favorite Colorado sports teams.
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 