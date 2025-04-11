John Matsushima’s research impacts cattle industry decades later

John Matsushima is a name known by most everybody in the animal science and cattle industry. He is a renowned figure in the field of animal science, specifically cattle nutrition. Born in Colorado to Japanese-American parents, Matsushima’s career spanned over 70 years, and his contributions helped revolutionize the livestock industry not only in Colorado but across the globe.

At 104 years old, Matsushima still visits his office at Colorado State University about once a month. With a long list of awards and accomplishments to his name, he has lived a life to hang his hat on.

One of Matsushima’s most impactful innovations was the development and promotion of high-energy feedlot rations, specifically the use of corn-based diets in cattle finishing.

“He literally pioneered the process of steam flaking corn,” said Ryan Rhoades, CSU associate animal sciences professor. “I don’t even know how to quantify that, but essentially, … it makes cattle more efficient on feed, so they gain faster. It revolutionized the design and how people feed in feedlots, and it’s probably been worth billions and billions of dollars to the cattle industry in terms of efficiency.”

This technique significantly improved meat quality, marbling and efficiency in beef production. Matsushima’s work helped shape and build the feedlot system into what it is today. The modern system dominates today’s beef industry, allowing for more consistent, affordable beef in the U.S. and abroad.

Matsushima also played a key role in introducing these feeding techniques to Japanese markets, improving international trade and understanding of U.S. agricultural practices. He made several trips to Japan as a consultant, where he observed that “cattle are fed in small groups in the mountains,” according to The Fence Post, a nationwide agricultural newspaper. “The Japanese feedlot ration … is similar to rations utilized stateside though rice straw is utilized rather than corn silage or alfalfa hay.” His efforts were instrumental in establishing the beef market in Japan.

Matsushima was also a beloved professor at Colorado State University, where he mentored generations of students in animal science. His passion for education and deep knowledge of ruminant nutrition left a lasting legacy in both academia and industry.

In more recent decades, CSU became home to another legend in the field: Temple Grandin. Grandin is known best for her advocacy for animal welfare and her groundbreaking designs for humane livestock handling systems. Her work complements Matsushima’s legacy by focusing not just on how animals are fed and raised but how they are treated and understood. Together, their careers are a symbol for CSU’s broad and humane impact on the livestock industry, encompassing everything from nutrition and behavior to ethics.

Both Matsushima and Grandin have helped make CSU a global leader in animal science, agriculture and ethical livestock production. Their foundational research laid the groundwork for a new generation of innovation — one that is starting to shape the industry today.

The animal science industry is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by technological advancements, sustainability and animal welfare. Modern livestock management now incorporates precision agricultural tools such as artificial intelligence, drones and real-time monitoring systems to enhance productivity and ensure animal well-being. These innovations aim to optimize resource use, reduce environmental impact and improve the overall efficiency of animal production systems.

CSU stands at the forefront of this evolution. The department of animal sciences offers a comprehensive curriculum that combines foundational sciences with practical experience in livestock production, marketing and processing. Students engage in hands-on research and fieldwork, preparing them for a variety of careers in animal agriculture and related industries.

CSU’s commitment to innovation is evident in its research initiatives that focus on sustainable livestock practices, animal nutrition and welfare. The university’s extension offices across Colorado facilitate the dissemination of research findings, supporting local producers in adopting best practices. Moreover, CSU’s integration of cutting-edge technologies into its programs ensures that graduates are equipped to address contemporary challenges in animal science.

As the industry continues to evolve, institutions like CSU play a pivotal role in shaping its future through fostering advancements that benefit both animals and society. Matsushima’s legacy is deeply embedded in the department’s ethos, inspiring ongoing innovation and excellence in animal science education and research. His pioneering spirit continues to influence the university’s approach to addressing the complex challenges of modern livestock production.

