CSU offers rare opportunities for undergraduate research

Colorado State University has made a name for itself in the world of academic research and is recognized around the world for its status as a tier 1 research university.

“Today, CSU has grown to become one of the top research universities in the country with more than $500 million in annual research expenditures,” CSU President Amy Parsons said. “Our research has impact on the most critical issues of our time with world-leading discoveries in areas including climate, agriculture and translational medicine.”

CSU hosts research in every college, and undergraduates have unique opportunities to take part in hands-on research and learn from top experts in their respective fields, Parsons said.

Getting involved with research as an undergraduate is a rare opportunity that teaches students to critically thinking about real-world problems. Undergraduates who participate in research earn better grades, are more likely to graduate and are better prepared than their peers for graduate school and professional careers.

“I’m wanting to go into veterinary medicine, and being a part of something like (undergraduate research) is exciting and fulfilling because I am able to learn new techniques and strengthen my skills in real time when I am working in the field,” said Kaitlyn Jesik, a student animal care tech assistant at the CSU C. Wayne McIlwraith Translational Medicine Institute in the Preclinical Surgical Research Laboratory.

Academic research is not limited to science-related disciplines. Students and faculty conduct research in all available fields, including communications, business, music, history and more.

“Research could include the design and distribution of surveys and analysis of the results to understand the financial marketplace or different social viewpoints,” the Office for Undergraduate Research and Artistry website reads. “In other fields, research could involve searching through archives and to provide a new interpretation of a text or historical event, perhaps from a previously silenced view.”

All eight colleges that make up CSU have opportunities for undergraduates to participate in scientific or other academic research on campus.

Students have many chances to showcase their work during CSU events specifically designed for undergraduates to share their research with faculty and peers. The Celebration of Undergraduate Research and Creativity showcase is an event dedicated to presenting undergraduate research and even offers awards for the best presentations from the different categories.

Another way students can present their research is by getting involved with the Multicultural Undergraduate Research Art and Leadership Symposium, a symposium dedicated to creating a space for students of marginalized identities to engage in research across various areas of study. It was started by a small group of CSU students and staff who realized students of color were either not participating in research or were not given the chance to present their research, said Jocelyn Lapham, MURALS program coordinator for student success.

“MURALS was designed to amplify voices that are traditionally left out of or underrepresented in research and shed light on areas of research that are not generally appreciated or recognized,” Lapham said. “(MURALS aims) to close equity gaps in undergraduate student retention and graduation rates while giving participants a leg up in the job search process.”

Lapham said MURALS is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The program has expanded from its first rendition in 2015, working to involve students who identify with other marginalized identities, such as first-generation, low-income, LGBTQIA+ and disabled students.

“MURALS tries to recruit faculty and graduate students of underrepresented identities to serve as research guides and project evaluators … so that students not only feel their work will be valued from a cultural or identity perspective but also so they can see people who are like them in positions they want to get to,” Lapham said.

CSU aims to give all undergraduate students an opportunity to get involved with research, no matter their background or area of interest. Students can discover they have a place and a future in their desired career field. Real-life experience in research, presenting and maintaining professional relationships offers undergrads the advantage of cultivating skills they’ll need to excel and stand out among their peers.

“CSU is Colorado’s only land-grant university, and our 154-year history is rooted in providing access to a world-class education, serving the community and leading research that provides solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges,” Parsons said. “We believe and exist to ensure that every student with the desire and talent to earn a degree has that chance.”