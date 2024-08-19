CSU prepares students for annual ‘freshman flu’

The beginning of college is an exciting time: new people, big events and living away from home for the first time. It is easy to be swept away by the excitement of the upcoming semester. However, there’s something grim lurking beneath the surface of it all: the freshman flu.

While it is deemed the “freshman flu” or the “freshers’ flu,” this disease does not just target first-years on campus, nor is it specifically the flu being spread. Anyone can be exposed to and affected by the freshman flu phenomenon. With so many new people coming from many different places, students are exposed to new strains of bacteria and viruses their immune systems have not previously been exposed to.

If an individual’s immune system has not been exposed to a specific strain of bacteria before, then it will take longer for their body to mount a protective defense response. However, this means that if they encounter the same bacteria again, their immune system can recognize the invading pathogen more quickly and mount a faster immune response.

“Healthy habits like sleep, good nutrition, hydration, stress management and physical activity will help our immune systems function at their best,” said Sarah Drobek, a public health registered nurse for the CSU Health Network.

The end of summer and the beginning of autumn also bring about flu season, a time period when the influenza virus, the causative agent of the flu, is commonly circulating.

“Getting the influenza vaccine is a key protection from contracting and transmitting the flu,” said Abby Tynan, the associate director of communications for the CSU Health Network. “Workers at the CSU Health Network recommend that people get vaccinated against influenza by the end of October.”

Students should be aware that the benefits of the flu shot are not limited to the individual.

“Influenza vaccines protect not only the person who receives the vaccine but also others around them, some of whom may be at high risk for complications and/or unable to be vaccinated for health reasons,” Tynan said.

The CSU Health Network offers flu vaccines for CSU students, which is a covered benefit under most insurance plans. Walk-in flu clinics are also being held in the Recreation Center in partnership with the CSU Health Network. Tynan said flu shots are available at the Student Recreation Center Sept. 26, Oct. 11, Oct. 23 and Oct. 28.

While preventative measures against the flu are recommended and help reduce transmission, they are not always completely effective. Students should take measures to prevent the flu, but they should also be prepared in the case that they do get a case of the freshman flu.

“Colds will happen despite our best efforts to avoid them,” Drobek said. “Have some supplies ready to go ahead of time, like tissues, cough drops and headache/fever medication.”

People experiencing symptoms of the flu or other sicknesses are encouraged to wear masks to reduce transmission rates.

“If you or your friends do start to develop symptoms, wearing a mask will help protect others,” Drobek said. “This is especially important if you are going to be in a group setting.”

