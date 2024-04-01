Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
What is a highly sensitive person?

Caden Proulx, Print Director
April 3, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

You have probably been called sensitive at some point in your life — intended as an insult instead of a compliment. Being sensitive is not a negative trait, though, and a personality type called “highly sensitive person” looks at what being sensitive means in a new light.

HSP was coined by psychologist Elaine Aron and her husband, Arthur Aron, in the ’90s. It became an official term in 1997 when she and Arthur Aron found that sensory processing disorder appeared to be a defining trait of highly sensitive people but a different concept altogether.

SPD, also called sensory processing sensitivity, is considered a symptom of autism spectrum disorder; it is also common in people with obsessive-compulsive disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and also found in those without any diagnoses at all.

“High sensitivity is not a disorder or mental health condition but rather a trait that makes up about 20% of the population,” said Katarina Ament, a licensed psychologist.

HSPs are pretty common, but the trait is not well known by both highly sensitive people and mental health providers.

“HSPs seeing providers less familiar with the trait may be misdiagnosed with anxiety, ADHD or an autism spectrum disorder,” Ament said.

“When I have helped clients determine if they are also an HSP, it has brought so much clarity and validation to the way they have experienced the world.” -Allison McQuaid, licensed professional counselor

This might lead you to wonder, “Am I an HSP?”

“A good way to summarize what it means to be a highly sensitive person is the acronym DOES, which stands for Depth of processing, Overstimulation, Emotional reactivity/empathy and Sensing the subtle,” Ament said.

Ament described these experiences as spending a lot of time reflecting on feelings and experiences. This higher level of awareness and depth of processing makes HSPs more prone to overstimulation. Emotional reactivity might show up as stronger reactions to experiences, such as tearing up over a sunset or having greater empathy for others. Lastly, HSPs may notice subtle details that those around them do not, and they may be more sensitive to certain scents, tastes and sounds.

“Identifying with these traits can also be part of another mental health condition,” said Allison McQuaid, a licensed professional counselor. “They aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive.”

When working with HSP clients, she attributed their experiences to being neurodivergent. Neurodiversity is a wide spectrum that often correlates to how a person processes and responds to stimuli.

This is seen especially with HSPs, in which the intersection of mental health conditions is an important and often missed part of seeking out help.

“When I have helped clients determine if they are also an HSP in addition to having ADHD or anxiety, it has brought so much clarity and validation to the way they have experienced the world,” McQuaid said.

Being an HSP can be an isolating experience, with some noticing differences from others as early as childhood.

“In addition to giving them language and letting them know that they are not alone, I think it’s important to help HSPs find their supports who understand them,” McQuaid said. “I empower my clients to set boundaries with those who do not support them and process the grief and/or loss that may occur as a result of being misunderstood and accepting that they are worthy of love and support.”

Being able to put a name to these experiences and emotions is incredibly validating for clients, whether they may have multiple mental health conditions or just simply are a highly sensitive person. Identifying as an HSP allows many individuals to experience the world in a more rich and in-depth way than most, and that should be something to celebrate, not be ashamed of.

“We need to think of sensitivity not as someone who is weak or overly emotional but as someone who is thoughtful (and) in tune with their emotions and cares deeply for others and the world around them,” Ament said.

For those left with curiosity about themselves or a loved one after reading this, McQuaid has a few suggestions to find out more: First, it can be very beneficial for HSPs to seek out therapy McQuaid suggested one that specializes in neurodiversity. There are also many books on HSPs from mental health professionals, including Elaine Aron’s books. McQuaid also recommends finding an HSP group or community to build a positive support network.

“Learning about yourself is one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself,” McQuaid said. “(Give) yourself permission to learn how your brain works and what best supports that instead of trying to fit a mold that you think you should be in.”

Reach Caden Proulx at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
