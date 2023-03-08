Strain Review: Alien Berry OG is an extra-terp-restrial extract

Sometimes when the stresses of life build up, it’s important to stay grounded, focus on your goals and do what you can to succeed. This is, of course, easier said than done, and some may desire a change of pace or perspective at times to come back full throttle.

With little free time and a high regard for convenience, I stopped by Verts Neighborhood Dispensary once again to pick up one gram of Alien Berry OG wax. This hybrid extract is made by Chronic Creations and tests at 69.14% THC with no CBD. In line with my preferred price range, this gram, along with other strain-specific extracts, is available for $16 out the door.

When picking up wax, I will typically state my desired price, and the budtenders at Verts are always happy to bring out a selection of what’s available. Then I’ll check out the color and texture and give it a sample sniff. Alien Berry OG stood out to me in every way, from the wild name to the golden glow and dense budder texture.

“Taken mostly in the afternoon and evening time, when dabbling in a bit of Alien Berry OG, I consistently felt a smooth and enjoyable high come over me. I felt like this strain in particular struck a great balance between stimulation and relaxation.”

But what really stands out when I think of this strain is the smell and flavor profile. Products by Chronic Creation come in a range of consistencies depending on desired outcomes and are always made with the goal of terpene preservation and a smooth, clean experience. The terpene is responsible for much of the smell and taste associated with cannabis products and is something that may alter or enhance your smoking experience.

This wax has a sharp smell that will permeate the space as soon as the container’s open, so be mindful of when and where you view your purchase. The aroma of Alien Berry OG is by far the most complex I’ve tried to put into words, but put unironically simply, it’s funky fresh.

After some time to sit with the smell, I concluded it smells like a very potent and strange fruit with a strong hint of unapologetically dank cannabis. In terms of flavor when smoked, Alien Berry OG offers a subtle taste leaning more fresh than funky.

After consuming most of the gram, I can say that this is a great strain, which is exactly what you’d hope to get out of a high-THC hybrid. I found it to be mentally stimulating while physically calming, which is an ideal combination for many leisurely activities.

Once I inhaled, I felt a light fluttering in my brain, which became muted and dispersed, and my mind became a little more aware of my body. From there, depending on how I wanted to spend my time, I’ve had no issues adapting to whatever conditions I chose. Whether it was getting really into an intense movie, giggling at something I’m streaming or getting lost in the world of any video game, Alien Berry OG paired nicely every time.

Reach Miles Buchan at cannabis@collegian.com or on Twitter @buchanmiles.