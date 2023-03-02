PTSD can’t be cured with cannabis, may ease some symptoms

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a complex mental health condition brought on by one or a series of traumatic events. For a long time, it was primarily associated with veterans coming home from the atrocities of war. It was also normalized given the taboo around seeking therapy, especially for men.

By the late 1970s after the Vietnam War, it was clear PTSD needed to be better understood and studied. Psychologists and sociologists alike worked to understand how trauma affects the brain.

I was officially diagnosed with PTSD in 2019, nearly five years after I initially experienced the trauma that led to the diagnosis. This is common in people with PTSD — the symptoms can take a while to appear. According to the Mayo Clinic, it’s common for symptoms to take up to a month or even years to officially manifest.

Not all trauma causes PTSD necessarily, but if the symptoms worsen over time despite attempts to cope, reach out for help, etc., those lasting effects and symptoms are those of PTSD.

When it comes to cannabis and CBD specifically, it can be effective in treating anxiety, especially in social settings.

“From my personal experiences and feedback I’ve received while budtending on and off for the last few years, I’ve always found CBD to be the most helpful of the cannabinoids for anxiety,” said Chase Pritchett, a budtender at Verts Neighborhood Dispensary. “I typically recommend something very low in THC, … (around) 5 milligrams or less but high in CBD (and around) 10-20 milligrams of CBD for edibles.”

Cannabis and PTSD research is pretty scarce, but as of 2017, Colorado is one of at least 20 states that does consider PTSD an ailment that can be treated with medical marijuana. When someone experiences trauma, there are real changes in the way their brain communicates with itself about stressors and the surrounding environment.

“You need to do the work to be able to properly communicate how you’re feeling and where it’s coming from before turning to an alternative measure like cannabis. PTSD is so complex on its own without the effects of cannabis, and it could actually make things worse if you are not doing the work to cope and live with a changed brain.”

If you’re constantly in fight or flight, something needs to give. It’s important to remember cannabis will never cure someone’s PTSD, but it can help them manage their symptoms.

“There’s also something to be said for THCV, which is a rare cannabinoid that actually does the opposite of what THC does,” Pritchett said. “THCV shows up in small amounts and isn’t (found) in all strains, so it’s harder to come by. (There have been) more studies being done and coming out about its uses for anxiety and more.”

PTSD is also commonly treated with medications like antidepressants, so those with PTSD need to be aware of how any medication they take may interact with any substance. Cannabis should not be used as a way to numb symptoms or avoid doing the work.

Trauma is trauma, big or small, and the brain has to legitimately shape around the experience to continue on. It’s incredibly difficult, and every day brings something different, so being in tune with the body and mind is the best way to identify areas in need of change. Cannabis can be a part of that care routine if you’re careful.

