Because I Got High: One-hit wonder, odd munchies, towed to the moon

One-hit wonder

In my first year of college, I was still connected with some of my guy friends from high school that had already been going to Colorado State University. One night more people from my hometown came to visit, and I went to hang out with them to smoke. One of the guys told two of the others that he would buy them each a gram of wax if they tried to take it in one hit. I looked at them in awe at the fact that I could barely take a toothpick amount of wax and they were going to take the entire container of wax in one puff. The boys shook on it, and they proceeded to prepare for a memorable night. The first guy lit his rig up very hot, and I started slowly dropping the wax into the rig. He took as big of a puff as he could and then was interrupted by deep coughs. He couldn’t finish the gram as he ran outside and started throwing up. The next guy seemed even more determined to take the full gram and heated up his rig. I again put the wax in and held my breath. He took a massive breath in and blew out this massively fat cloud. He then went to take the rest of the smoke, and when he blew out, we realized he had taken the whole thing in one hit. We were all cheering and baffled, but they both ended up hunched over the toilet for the rest of the night.

Odd munchies

My best ideas come to me when I’m high. Specifically, my best food concoctions are conceived while under the influence. One time at 3 a.m., I cooked up a four-course meal: cornbread muffins as an hors d’oeuvre, air-fried pickles for my appetizer, tacos and rice for my main dish and a milkshake for dessert. Even though none of these foods seem complimentary to one another, when you’re as high as I was, all food is complimentary to one another.

Towed to the moon

One time I got really high off of a single hit from a hash pen. About an hour later, I went out to the parking lot to drive somewhere and realized my car had been towed. It took me a solid 10 minutes to realize my car was actually towed, but I searched the parking lot thinking I just got too high and couldn’t remember where I parked my car.

