Gallery: Horsetooth Reservoir Polar Plunge 2023

Reuel Indurkar , Staff Photographer January 25, 2023
A runner who participated in the Polar Bear 5K at Horsetooth Reservoir receives their prize for finishing in the top three in their heat Jan. 21. Many categories were announced, which allowed for many podium finishes; however, all the runners ran the same course together. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
The polar bear mascot celebrates a participant’s completion of the Polar Bear 5K at Horsetooth Reservoir Jan. 21. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
An event volunteer at the Polar Bear 5K at Horsetooth Reservoir is served hot soup along with bagels Jan. 21. The event was hosted by Green Events, an athletic event organizer in the greater Northern Colorado area. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
The winners from various categories are announced at the end of the Polar Bear 5K at Horsetooth Reservoir Jan. 21. Many categories were announced, which allowed for many podium finishes; however, all the runners ran the same course together. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
A runner who participated in the Polar Bear 5K receives their prize for finishing in the top three in their heat Jan. 21. Many categories were announced, which allowed for many podium finishes; however, all the runners ran the same course together. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
Members of the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team practice various emergency maneuvers at Horsetooth Reservoir during the Polar Plunge Jan. 21. Officers from the LCDRT overlooked the safety of the runners during the event. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
Participants of the Polar Plunge at Horsetooth Reservoir run into the freezing waters Jan. 21. The Larimer County Dive Rescue Team stayed in the water to ensure the runners’ safety during the Polar Plunge. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
David Thormodsgard, a member of the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, answers questions and delivers information to participants of the Polar Plunge at Horsetooth Reservoir Jan. 21. The LCDRT oversaw the safety of the runners participating in the Polar Plunge. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
Participants of the Polar Plunge walk up the boat launch wrapped in towels after running into the cold waters of Horsetooth Reservoir Jan. 21. Horsetooth Reservoir’s water temperature was 40 degrees Fahrenheit. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
A member from the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team relaxes by leaning back on the ice shelf and letting their legs float to the top of Horsetooth Reservoir’s freezing waters Jan. 21. The LCDRT oversaw the safety of the runners participating in the Polar Plunge. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
A member from the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team jumps on Horsetooth Reservoir’s thin ice to help the other members practice an ice recovery Jan. 21. The LCDRT oversaw the safety of the runners participating in the Polar Plunge. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
A member of the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team removes sharp ice chunks from the area set for the Polar Plunge into Horsetooth Reservoir Jan. 21. The LCDRT oversaw the safety of the runners participating in the Polar Plunge. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
Members of the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team practice various emergency maneuvers at Horsetooth Reservoir during the Polar Plunge Jan. 21. Officers from the LCDRT oversaw the safety of the runners during the event. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
A runner at the Polar Bear 5K dives into Horsetooth Reservoir’s freezing waters Jan. 21. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
A group of participants walk into Horsetooth Reservoir’s freezing waters together holding hands Jan. 21. Water temperatures under the ice were 40 degrees Fahrenheit. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
A Polar Plunge participant experiences the effects of jumping into Horsetooth Reservoir’s freezing waters Jan. 21. Water temperatures under the ice were 40 degrees Fahrenheit. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
Members of the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team practice various emergency maneuvers at Horsetooth Reservoir during the Polar Plunge Jan. 21. Officers from the LCDRT oversaw the safety of the runners during the event. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
A Polar Plunge participant experiences the effects of jumping into Horsetooth Reservoir’s freezing waters Jan. 21. Water temperatures under the ice were 40 degrees Fahrenheit. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
Runners jump into the freezing waters of Horsetooth Reservoir at the end of the Polar Bear 5K Jan. 21. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
The Larimer County Dive Rescue Team took the opportunity to practice and train various emergency maneuvers while others kept watch on the runners Jan. 21. Officers from the LCDRT oversaw the safety of the Polar Plunge at Horsetooth Reservoir. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
Runners jump around to warm up their bodies before running into the freezing waters of Horsetooth Reservoir at the end of the Polar Bear 5K Jan. 21. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
Runners line up to participate in the Polar Plunge at Horsetooth Reservoir after the completion of the Polar Bear 5K Jan. 21. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
Runners cheer before the Polar Plunge at Horsetooth Reservoir to celebrate the completion of the Polar Bear 5K Jan. 21. (Collegian | Reuel Indurkar)
Reach Reuel Indurkar at photo@collegian.com.