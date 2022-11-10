Gallery: The drums of the people’s heart beat on

Tri Duong, Photo Director
November 10, 2022
For the Indigenous community in Northern Colorado, it is important to recognize that friendship and family will always find their way back if people establish meaningful relations with others — not just within their tribes. This time of the year offers everyone the opportunity to celebrate life and find the deeper means to live, love and laugh with all creations. After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow once again brought together people of all backgrounds to share ceremonial clothing, participate in traditional dances, honor members of the community, follow the beats of drum circles and enjoy fry bread.
Women from various nations dance in the intertribal singing and dancing circle during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Midnight Sweetwater of the Navajo and Osage nations smiles at his family as they prepare for a ceremony during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Nizhoni Hatch, a veterinary and biomedical sciences student at Colorado State University, paints hand and face tattoos for attendees of the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Maxine Broken Nose of the Lakota greets friendly faces during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5. “A pow wow is a celebration of life,” Broken Nose said. “They say that the drums is the heartbeat of the people.”
Participants play a game of musical chairs during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
The intertribal drum circle during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Maxine Broken Nose of the Lakota plays with her granddaughter at the Lakota drum circle during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Donald Iceman of the Sioux dances to beat of the drums during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
The intertribal drum circle during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Desmond Big Eagle from the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota dances along others within the intertribal circle during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Audience members cheer for the kids before the start of their performance during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Marcus Cyrus of the Apsáalooke dances with a shawl dancer during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
A participant of a kids-only traditional dance during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
The Meskwaki drum circle during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
AnnaLayne Begaye-Draper, founder of Anna’s Beaded Jewels, crafts earrings, medallions and ribbon skirts during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5. “Every pow wow, you can always experience something new and different, especially now after two years of cancellation due to COVID,” Begaye-Draper said.
Sunshine Sweetwater of the Navajo and Osage nations prepares her daughter’s ceremonial dress during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Nizhoni Mitchell of the Navajo Nation and Marcus Cyrus of the Apsáalooke honor Tiffani Kelly, former assistant director of the Native American Cultural Center, during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
A shawl dancer displays a traditional outfit during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Scott Murphy takes part in his second pow wow during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5. “My friend, Stan Aschenbrenner, invited me one day to a pow wow in Denver and thought it was amazing that you don’t have to come from a Native background to join, so I will be going to more in the future,” Murphy said.
Jeremy Morningstar of the Shawnee Tribe carries his grandson during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Harvey Spoonhunter of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and Oglala Lakota during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Midnight Sweetwater of the Navajo and Osage nations participates in songs for all tiny tots during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Miles Medina of the Yaqui prepares to represent the Northern traditional clothing during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Community members enjoy fry bread, a traditional indigenous food, during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Collegian | Andrew Trevino
Stan Aschenbrenner of the Pawnee Nation dances within the intertribal circle during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5. Aschenbrenner has been a participant of the event since 1986.
Thomas Yellow Horse of the Tlingit dances within the intertribal circle during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5. Yellow Horse wore the traditional clothing of where his ancestors came from in Alaska.
A young shawl dancer spins as she engages in her first traditional dance during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Collegian | Andrew Trevino
Community members watch younger members participate in the kids-only dance during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Collegian | Andrew Trevino
Desmond Big Eagle from the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota participates in a drum circle during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Collegian | Andrew Trevino
Elvira Sweetwater and Midnight Sweetwater of the Navajo Nation prepare to participate in a kids-only traditional dance during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Poudre School District Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator Delhia Mahaney meets Mary Ellen Uptain from the Drala Mountain Center during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5. Uptain has a nonprofit donation organization called Spiritual Unity of the Tribes Gathering of Eagles.
Harvey Spoonhunter of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and Oglala Lakota displays his shield during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5. The patterns are drawn to represent bear traps. “The eagle is a messenger carrying prayers to the creator,” Spoonhunter said.
The intertribal drum circle during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Sunshine Sweetwater of the Navajo and Osage nations prepares her son’s ceremonial dress during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Stephen Young of the Maidu — Native Americans from Northern California — participates in a grand entrance during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5. Young is a senior at Colorado State University and hopes to find a career in forensic anthropology for crime investigations.
Nizhoni Mitchell of the Navajo Nation and Marcus Cyrus of the Apsáalooke observe as other tribes join for a ceremony to honor Tiffani Kelly, former assistant director of the Native American Cultural Center, during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Stan Aschenbrenner of the Pawnee Nation and Scott Murphy interact with children from other tribes during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
The color guard and Colorado State University student veterans lead the grand entry during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Elvira Sweetwater of the Navajo Nation prepares her grandson’s back piece for his ceremonial clothing during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Summer Rose Sweetwater of the Navajo and Osage nations patiently waits as her mother helps prepare her during the 38th annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 5.
Reach Tri Duong and Andrew Trevino at photo@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian.