Gallery: The drums of the people’s heart beat on

For the Indigenous community in Northern Colorado, it is important to recognize that friendship and family will always find their way back if people establish meaningful relations with others — not just within their tribes. This time of the year offers everyone the opportunity to celebrate life and find the deeper means to live, love and laugh with all creations. After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual American Indian Science and Engineering Society Pow Wow once again brought together people of all backgrounds to share ceremonial clothing, participate in traditional dances, honor members of the community, follow the beats of drum circles and enjoy fry bread.

