High on Homecoming: The stoner’s journey

It was a time like any other: Classes, meetings and deadlines continuously plagued our minds. The student body had been constrained for weeks, with few breaks to be had. But as you all know, this past week was different.

This week was the 100th anniversary of the Colorado State University Homecoming football game. As busy as we were, thousands of others and I knew we had an obligation to our team — to show up and empower them through the gathering of the fans.

Ad

Knowing this journey would be long and arduous, I had to gather my winter wears and nourish my body with edibles. After getting dressed and eating approximately 70 milligrams of weed gummies, I took one last dab for good measure and ventured toward Canvas Stadium. Joined by two faithful companions, I immediately noticed the looming clouds and howling wind that we hoped was not an omen of defeat.

“At this point in time, I was at the height of my high and was more focused on peripheral happenings, like the people in uniforms who had to stand on one end of the field the whole game or the guy who was in charge of holding the sideline timer during timeouts.”

It was during this 20-minute walk when I felt my high getting higher as the effects of the edibles set in. An undeniable sensation of warmth and silliness overtook me, and it was good. Upon our arrival, we were greeted at the entrance by an inebriated fellow who randomly wished us well before sauntering off, and this was also good.

It was now time for a notoriously stressful encounter for stoners: passing through the metal detector at a security entrance. The pressure was on — even though I had no contraband or reason for concern. My heartbeat increased with each step toward the metal detector. This was the time to keep my cool. No sound. I had withstood their psychological games and passed through with ease. We now entered the stadium.

The sound of the crowd’s cheers increased as we climbed the concrete mountain of stairs. Once we reached the summit, our view opened up, and the entire stadium became visible. People scurried in all directions — a lively scene indeed. Since we arrived a bit late, the game was underway: CSU was up, and the air was steeped in excitement. We were below the second tier of seats when I was surprised by the sound of a canon that echoed through the stadium chambers, marking the end of the first quarter.

The fans on the front lines were in a frenzy, filling the first few dozen rows to capacity, so we decided to set up camp in the high seats above the masses. The edibles that were now absorbed into my body appreciated this decision. It was here we sat and watched CSU maintain their lead for the entire first half, which had my full attention. It wasn’t until the halftime show when I was reminded I was, in fact, incredibly high.

The first act was a young dance group who moved in coordinated patterns while waving pom poms, and at one point they did a wave motion that tickled my brain. Next up was the marching band, and despite their incredible music, I was purely focused on the movements of the group. Their powerful shape-shifting abilities had me completely absorbed.

This powerful force must have had mysterious effects on me because I could no longer focus on the game. Instead, I had an incessant desire for Chick-fil-A. Unable to resist, I descended into the depths of Canvas Stadium to find what I was looking for. I am happy to report I did obtain said sandwich, and it was better than words can describe.

We then found new seats closer to the field only to find our team had lost the lead. At this point in time, I was at the height of my high and was more focused on peripheral happenings, like the people in uniforms who had to stand on one end of the field the whole game or the guy who was in charge of holding the sideline timer during timeouts.

While I sat wondering about these different people, I was caught completely off guard. BOOM! I jumped and gasped and turned to see I had sat right next to the canon without realizing. As my heartbeat found its resting pace, I turned to see a 20-foot-long serpent of plastic. Upon closer inspection I began to understand this creature’s origins: Fans had walked around gathering cups into a stack, and this stack grew to be so long it took at least seven people to hold and had many twists and turns.

At this point it was the fourth quarter; CSU was losing, and the crowds had started to dwindle. As it became clear we would not win the game, many fans left with disappointment, but the vibe was preserved for me and my friends. Over the speakers they played songs by Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle and many other legendary artists. We left moving and grooving, and even though we lost the game, we knew the trip was worth the travel.

Reach Miles Buchan at cannabis@collegian.com or on Twitter @buchanmiles.