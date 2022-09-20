Strain Review: Punch Breath — not your average indica

Hello, fellow weed enthusiasts. I am excited to bring to you a new strain review. This week’s strain was picked up from the tried-and-true Verts Neighborhood Dispensary, a convenient location for folks in the Colorado State University campus area.

I enjoy all forms of cannabis consumption, but for my first review, I had to go with my longtime favorite: flower. The strain of Verts-brand flower that my budtender suggested is aptly named Punch Breath. Sitting at a healthy THC level of 21.04%, this indica is a heavy hitter.

Ad

“Even though my body was very relaxed, I found I was mentally quite active. It was the best of both worlds, in my opinion: a cerebral and body high, which allows for active relaxation.”

These dense nuggets make their presence known as soon as you open the container, filling the room with a potent aroma every stoner will appreciate. Upon inspection, you’ll notice these nugs are quite sticky, so I recommend using a grinder.

Just as noteworthy as the smell is the appearance. Shine a flashlight at one of these flower buds, and you will see it glistening with trichomes that cover the clusters of vibrantly colored plant material that radiate orange and purple. Punch Breath certainly seems to match the dank reputation of Colorado herbs. After some time for admiration, I prepared my materials for the much-awaited taste test.

Of the many methods that exist for smoking weed, I’ve always preferred a classic joint — or two. Rolling a joint can be a tricky process, so just remember you can buy pre-rolled joints from most dispensaries or phone a friend. There are also many tips, tricks and even devices for rolling jays, so find whatever works best for you.

After rolling the joint and lighting up, I immediately noticed the taste was as pleasing as the smell, leaving a slight hint of what seemed to be the aroma of pine trees. After smoking a joint full of Punch Breath, I’ve got to say this strain is of the highest caliber. I was very impressed at the potency and found the effects to be very enjoyable.

Even though my body was very relaxed, I found I was mentally quite active. It was the best of both worlds, in my opinion: a cerebral and body high, which allows for active relaxation. Activities that come to mind while enjoying some Punch Breath are watching a good movie, playing a favorite video game or maybe even some stretching, if that’s your style.

In this case, I bought 7 grams of Punch Breath for $60. For someone looking to smoke just a couple times, much less would suffice. Verts offers Punch Breath, along with their other premier-tier flower, in quantities as small as one gram for $10.

No matter how you smoke Punch Breath, I would 10/10 recommend swinging by Verts to grab some.

Reach Miles Buchan at cannabis@collegian.com or on Twitter @buchanmiles.