Because I Got High: Auras and judgment errors

Editor’s Note: “Because I Got High” content consists of community story submissions and does not represent the views of The Collegian or its editorial board. The Collegian does not promote underage or excessive substance use or impairment for the purpose of creating a submission.

Auras

The first time I ever smoked flower, I thought it would be a good idea to have an entire bowl to myself, which resulted in getting VIOLENTLY high. I believed that I could physically see everyone’s “true intentions” in the form of an aura and decided that one of my long-term guy-friends was skeezeball blue, so I cut him loose after it. Additionally, I thought I was being accused of being in the Communist Party as a result of my newfound powers, which might have something to do with the history class I was taking.

Judgement errors

I went to a dinner at a friend’s house and had brandy: a classic vice of mine. Their roommate offered me a joint. I obliged. Then another friend brought gummies. I could have said no, and I definitely should have. However, seven glasses of brandy never guide wise decisions, and in a few hours, I found myself crossed out of my mind, lying on the floor and languishing. When my friend asked me, “Are you alright?” my response was, “Thank you for asking, but — and I don’t mean to be rude — could you please get the fuck away from me?” It’s good to know I was at least polite.

