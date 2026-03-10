‘Rent’ brings award-winning musical to life at University Theatre

Colorado State University Theatre presented Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical “Rent” by Jonathan Larson on March 6, and it will be showing until March 13 at the University Center for the Arts’ University Theatre. “Rent” follows a group of friends trying to survive the instability of life, discussing the economy and sexuality, as the play takes place during the AIDS epidemic in the late 1980s and early 1990s in New York City.

This production has continued to grow in relevance in recent years and sold out all of its shows at the University Theatre. Director Noah Racey said he finds the large crowds to be a beautiful affirmation of how students build their voices at a time when protest is needed.

“People who are declaring themselves the rightful owners of the United States are otherizing humans in a horrific way,” Racey said. “This musical is all about fighting that and demanding for acceptance — demanding for inclusion.”

Nathan Adams, a second-year student studying psychology and media studies, played Roger Davis in the musical. Adams said he found it really special to immerse himself in his character’s darker mindset.

“A way for me to get into this character has been doing a deep dive into his mental state and having to experience what he has experienced,” Adams said.

Adams said he is excited to play a role in telling this story and to see the impact it has on the Fort Collins community.

“This is a form of protest,” Adams said. “This is our way of showing people what needs to be shown. There is no day but today. We don’t have tomorrow; we don’t have yesterday.”

Racey said he valued the involvement of students in the production.

“It’s the same show, but it becomes each of their individual expressions, which is the best thing,” Racey said. “It is special watching them encounter limits they felt they had and then surpassing them.”

“At the end of the day, (the characters) all chose to love each other because they have to and they are being attacked by the system. … I hope it lets people know that they are loved and to enjoy every minute of every day.” -Ryan Terry, “Rent” performer

Assistant choreographer Irie Green worked with the actors one-on-one, creating movement for the show, which is both delicate and powerful. From songs “La Vie Bohème” to “Santa Fe,” Green said they loved experiencing how the cast and crew grew to create an authentic, vulnerable story.

“I hope that people do not shy away from this show because there are intense parts, but it is all real life,” Green said. “Everything in the show is so real, and we just want people to embrace it.”

Ryan Terry, a junior studying musical theatre performance, played Mark Cohen. Terry said he was thrilled to get a role he had dreamed about since he was 11.

Lighting designer Carlos Mauricio worked to enhance the relationship between the actors and the lights presented on stage, assigning a distinct color for each actor. A majority of the design and lighting highlighted the themes of a tight-knit community and accepting oneself within that space.

“My design concept was to really humanize the actors on stage and to humanize what stories were told on stage,” Mauricio said. “If we conform to not being artists, then we’re not living our true authentic selves.”

Adams recalled that at the end of rehearsals, the band kept playing and let the cast dance together. He said it made him feel loved and recognize the immense admiration he has for everyone on the show.

“We need to keep doing art because, if we don’t, there is constantly going to be a war on us and others,” Adams said. “We need to keep creating; we need to keep doing.”

Adams and Mauricio said they find these stories emotional and hard yet still meaningful in expressing something real and powerful.

“Be prepared to be uncomfortable because you are being faced with something that is uncomfortable,” Adams said. “But that should not turn you away from the show; it should make you more interested.”

Terry said he found the amount of love he received from the show unbelievable and appreciated seeing how much the production means to people.

“At the end of the day, (the characters) all chose to love each other because they have to and they are being attacked by the system,” Terry said. “I hope it lets people know that they are loved and to enjoy every minute of every day.

