Horoscopes+July+3-9

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs

Dear stars,

Ad

Our first summer full moon comes on July 3. The Old Farmer’s Almanac calls it the Buck Moon, which was a title coined by Native American tribes across North America. Bucks — male deer — shed and regrow their antlers annually, but July is their peak month of growth. Additionally, the moon will be in the zodiac sign of Capricorn this month, which means we will have luck in business endeavors and gain abundance from our own talents. Creative expression is important, so many will find how to make a living with that — even if it doesn’t seem possible at first.

Best wishes,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Your true purpose in this world is most likely to come up with something new nobody has ever heard of. This could be a business or invention — whatever the case, you are determined to build something that resonates with both you and the outer world. You got this, Aries!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You are one of the most genuine signs, Taurus, and the way you will start living life to the fullest once again is through spiritual contemplation. Your soul is yearning to learn more about what is outside of you and the realm you see. Pay attention to your dreams because they will give you great insight.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You are craving newness and a new path in your life, Gemini. You will realize your purpose again this week, which may make you turn some things around when it comes to your original plans. You will value creative freedom over materialism, which will be an important journey.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You have chosen someone to genuinely love and put a lot of care into, Cancer. You probably used to believe love was something not worth pursuing, but someone must have changed your mind because you are glowing with abundance in your heart. It is something very pure, so enjoy those moments!

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You are a courageous sign, Leo. You put yourself out into the world and want to love everyone. Sometimes this comes with the expense of heartbreak, but I promise you are doing amazing! You are simply living and experiencing the world.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Your life is a movie, Virgo. You are learning to live more in the present these days and experience life. Yes, we have to make plans in life and organize, but take the time to let yourself go this summer. Everything good will come to you.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You need a lot of alone time when surrounded by huge energies, and you are only just starting to realize this. Taking time to be introverted is a strength because you are independent and know how to satisfy your needs. It makes you feel good, and that is important.

Ad

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You are always supportive and helpful to those around you, but now it is time for a break, Scorpio. You may be in the process of planning a trip or journey with some of your closest friends. If you get the chance to go somewhere, you should take it because it is sure to bring you great luck and rejuvenation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Cancer season is all about health and family, which is something you probably haven’t touched in a while after taking various journeys to find yourself throughout the year. Now is the time to meditate and heal yourself by affirming your true gifts. You will wake up to new realizations soon.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

The full moon on July 3 will push you to pursue something expansive and creative. You may find yourself networking with various groups of people and enjoying the sun all at the same time. You are creative, Capricorn, and you are growing a lot.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Your friends are what keeps you going in life. You should appreciate the positive energy coming from them because it will bring you new ideas and revelations. You should relax and enjoy the summer as much as possible because a new business endeavor will soon pick up.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You are romantic from the core, Pisces. You may find yourself reading a lot of romance books this summer and swimming in the pool. You are currently trying to rest and listen to the energies around you and perhaps learn about your own relationships too.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.