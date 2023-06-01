Today's top stories
Horoscopes May 29 – June 4

Horoscopes+May+29+-+June+4

Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
June 1, 2023

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

The sun just entered Gemini, bringing a puzzling energy into our lives. If you find yourself questioning the people around you, there’s no need to be alarmed. Doubt shouldn’t be feared, as it signifies your growing alignment and awareness with the universe. Remember you know what’s best for yourself, so make sure to listen to your heart.

Best wishes,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

When you walk into any room, people’s eyes are on you, and sometimes you may wonder why. Your confident demeanor and ability to generate new ideas captivate others and make them think. You stand out from the crowd, and that is truly special.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You feel stable when your home life is not just comfortable but aesthetic. You may be in the process moving somewhere. A special going away gift is in the cards for you. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Happy birthday! As a Gemini, your heart belongs in the summer. This week is a great time for self-reflection. While it can be tempting to be around a lot of energies, remember to take some time for yourself. Doing so will bring you closer to harnessing your aura.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You are on a path of learning, delving into astrology and connecting with the divine. Each day, you gain more wisdom and deepen your understanding of the world we stand on. Pay attention to the revelations and messages you receive, for they are guiding you on your journey.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Something people may not know about you from the outside is that you have a golden heart. You love the idea of loyalty and being supportive for another person. You are in a waiting period for love, but everything happens for a reason. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Your love language is words of affirmation, and you are someone who is heavily connected to lyrics. Listen to music wherever you go, and you will find certain messages meant for you. Enjoy the journey of emotional expression and discovery. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Even if you believe you are not great at drawing or art, you are quite creative in various ways. You have an eye for fashion and aesthetics. You are also great at helping people choose their outfits. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

It is sometimes difficult for you to be vulnerable and show your emotional side to people. Someone in your path has been showing you different perspectives in life, and it has been helping you open up. You are gaining more and more wisdom as you go. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You are empathetic toward animals and people. As the weather warms up, you will notice symbols and repeating signs. Look for what everything means because you are meant to go on a new spiritual journey not quite like the last one.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You are ruled by Saturn, which is the planet of learning and growing. You may be faced with random challenges, but you shouldn’t let that drain your energy. You are stronger than you believe and braver than you think. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

You have a courageous heart, Aquarius. You don’t let the status quo affect you, and you go against the norms of society. People enjoy how you naturally come up with ideas because you are innovative, and you march to the beat of your own drum.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You are connected to the earth and naturalness of our world. It is always best for you to do rituals around flowers and water because your intentions are more set. Find time to discover the phases of the moon and see how you connect to them personally.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

