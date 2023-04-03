Horoscopes+April+3-9

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

The Pink Moon in Libra is coming up April 6. This will be a great time for peace to reach our hearts and the relationships we have with others. If you’ve experienced any unresolved conflicts within the last couple weeks, you may feel more inclined to work things out now. I have always associated the Pink Moon with cherry blossoms because they symbolize hope, renewal and transience. A full moon is always a great time to let go of the things that no longer serve us so we can embrace a new chapter.

Best wishes,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You are a powerhouse in your work and career. Symbolized by the ram, you take projects head on and don’t mind a little competition. You are getting close to the finish line with mastering a certain skill. This only means new beginnings and learning opportunities are ahead.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

There are times when you don’t give yourself moments to rest and unwind when you feel sleepy throughout the day. Developing habits such as taking naps and journaling will help boost your productivity. As someone who doesn’t like change, feeling grounded is essential to your well-being.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You may find yourself wondering why you can’t focus on one single hobby or passion. You should think of this as a blessing because a jack of all trades is often better than a master of one. You are multitalented and have an abundance of energy that is sure to get you far.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You will start this month off with a heightened sense of intuition, Cancer. Pay attention to your surroundings and the emotions you go through. The universe will reveal answers to questions you had a long time ago, and your manifestations will come through.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You are the sun that shines into people’s hearts when it’s too dark for them to see. As much as everyone appreciates it, don’t forget to recharge your own light so that you feel happy too. Balance is key when it comes to prioritizing your health, work and friendships.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

When you look into a magnifying glass, everything makes more sense. You can see the way different parts work together to create something in our reality. As a detail-oriented sign, you understand this concept and have been appreciating the beauty that surrounds our everyday life.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Aphrodite is the ancient goddess of love and beauty. Ruled by planet Venus, your demeanor is quite like hers, Libra. Your kind, sensitive nature makes people slow down and appreciate the outer world that exists in front of them. Expect new relationships to blossom this week.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You are a protective soul, and you don’t let any harm come near your loved ones. Someone in your life wants to tell you how much they appreciate your selflessness and loyalty, but they may struggle to find the right words. You are a gift to this universe, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You may have heard that Polaris, our North Star, is the brightest star in the sky. You were following it for a while, but your universe and mind have expanded since then. You are in the process of seeing how much more light is beyond the environment you have been walking circles around. Keep aiming far, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You are opening up to new people and getting in touch with your spiritual side this month, Capricorn. As an earth sign, you tend to prefer logic but have been feeling more creatively inspired lately. I guess the spring air has us blossoming in all kinds of ways.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

You have a couple of secret admirers who appreciate your natural beauty and intellect. One in particular may ask to get to know you more when you least expect it. Take a chance, and open yourself up to the possibility of a new connection. It could end up being something special.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Fishermen and nature enthusiasts usually appreciate all sounds of the earth, such as the rustling of leaves or water lapping onto shore. It is because their inner thoughts feel heard. You are similar to nature in the sense that you have a keen ear and are empathetic to those who feel lost.

