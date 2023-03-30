Old Town Library hosts Tara Dairman book signing

Tara Dairman, a middle-grade author, shows a group of children her newly released book, “The Girl from Earth’s End” March 26. The fictional book is about a girl who loses one of her two fathers and gets a genderfluid roommate. The book is aimed at kids around the ages of nine to 12.

Author Tara Dairman celebrated the release of her new book, “The Girl from Earth’s End,” on March 26 at Old Town Library.

Dairman is a middle-grade author who has published six successful novels throughout her career.

“I love to write books about kids with strong passions and big questions about the world,” Dairman said. “I’ve been writing ever since I was a kid, and I majored in creative writing in college, but it took me until my early 30s to finish my first novel.”

Her new book, “The Girl from Earth’s End,” follows the story of 12-year-old expert gardener Henna, who lives on the tiny remote island of Earth’s End with her two papas.

When one of her papas grows seriously ill, Henna embarks on a quest to find the last remaining seed of a plant she thinks will save his life.

Dairman’s books not only explore childlike passion but also give amazing examples of diversity for readers.

On her journey, Henna meets some friends: P, who is canonically genderfluid, and Lora, who uses a wheelchair. Together, the three help each other navigate love, grief and growth.

“I love to write about food and cooking in middle-grade books, and I infuse humor into all of my books, even the more serious ones,” Dairman said. “I’m also very inspired by setting; most of my books have settings based on places I’ve traveled to around the world.”

Dairman has been to more than 90 countries and also spent 2 1/2 years traveling around North America full time in a recreational vehicle with her family, whom she said greatly influences her writing.

Her signing at Old Town Library drew a crowd of over 120 fans who were ready to celebrate the release, talk to Dairman about her travels and novels and play games.

“I love fiction,” attendee Claire Hicks said. “I think Tara’s books are great for all ages, honestly, and I’m about to be 20. I’m just getting back into reading full chapter books, and I think hers are really easy to just fall into.”

Some die-hard fans shared their experiences with Dairman’s writing.

“I read her first book and loved her ever since,” said Olivia Dustin, a 10-year-old attendee. “I am excited to read ‘The Girl from Earth’s End.'”

This is Dairman’s first book tour in almost three years.

“It’s already been wonderful meeting young readers in person again,” Dairman said. “Truly, my main goal is to celebrate the publication of this new book. I’ve been working hard on it for five years, and I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved with the story. After these years of (the) pandemic, I don’t take the opportunity to celebrate with even a small group in person lightly.”

Dairman will be doing book signings over the next month in Cambridge, Massachusetts; New York City; Austin, Texas; and Henderson, Nevada. More information can be found on her website, taradairman.com.

However, if you missed the signing, you can still keep up to date with Dairman on her Instagram and borrow her book from Old Town Library or purchase it at a local bookstore.

“Middle-grade books may say they’re for ages eight to 12 on the cover, but really, they’re for everyone,” Dairman said. “I chose to write in this genre because those are the books that made me fall in love with reading when I was young and made me want to become a writer.”

Her continuous love for the genre shows up in her writing and her interactions with her fans.

“Even if you’re a teenager or an adult, never hesitate to pick up a middle-grade novel for pleasure,” Dairman said. “I’m certainly biased in their favor, but I think they’re the best.”

