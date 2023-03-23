‘Legally Blonde the Musical’ travels to Fort Collins

Broadway’s legendary musical “Legally Blonde” made a stop in Fort Collins for three nights at The Lincoln Center.

Many are familiar with the beloved 2001 movie “Legally Blonde” starring Reese Witherspoon; however, “Legally Blonde the Musical” brings a modern, whimsical take on the feminist blockbuster.

“I absolutely love being in the show,” said Carly Caviglia, who plays the judge, store manager, prison guard and ensemble on the tour. “It’s such a fun time, and it’s my first ever national tour, which has been such a good experience and amazing growth for me and my career.”

For those who haven’t seen the iconic film, the story follows Elle Woods, the Delta Nu president at California University, Los Angeles, who has a seemingly perfect life until she is suddenly dumped by her boyfriend for not being serious enough for him.

To prove her love and seriousness, Elle decides to attend Harvard Law School. The musical follows this it-girl as she takes on stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in the name of love.

The cast worked hard on their performances, not only in the days leading up to their opening night but every week. They spent countless hours learning the songs and choreography and even watching previous shows on and off Broadway to prepare for the tour.

“We’ve been doing the show for about six months, so we’re all settled into it now,” Caviglia said. “We rehearsed for about two weeks beforehand in September. An audience member can expect to have a ton of fun and be laughing from (the) top of the show to the end.”

The newest member of the show is the Emmett Richmond understudy, Gill Vaughn-Spencer.

“It’s been a challenge learning this show so quickly and on the road, but it’s a well-enjoyed challenge,” Vaughn-Spencer said. “The cast is absolutely incredible, and the show is a blast to perform. It’s well-loved by the audiences. I’m ecstatic for this show.”

And well-loved by the audience it was. The show received a standing ovation at The Lincoln Center.

“I may be biased, but my favorite number is my song with the lovely Ashley Morton, who plays Paulette, ‘Bend and Snap,'” said Taylor Lloyd, who plays Serena McGuire. “It’s so classic to the film and so much fun. It’s such a moment of ownership of body and sexuality. Teaching Paulette the ways of wooing the UPS guy, Kyle, is so empowering. It’s just such a good time for us and the audience.”

The musical follows Elle’s journey in realizing her potential and love for being a lawyer. The modern, sassy musical is packed with humor, catchy songs and explosive choreography.

It’s fabulous, heartwarming and relatable, all while taking on serious topics like misogyny and consent. “Legally Blonde the Musical” is an absolute must-see.

“The show was beyond brilliant, and I’m so glad I had the opportunity to see it,” said Sophia Valdez, an audience member.

If you didn’t catch “Legally Blonde the Musical” March 9-11 at The Lincoln Center, check out their website to see where they’re going next.

