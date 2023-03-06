Horoscopes+March+6-12

Dear stars,

Our week begins with Saturn transiting into Pisces March 7. This will put a big focus on our spiritual journeys. Reading, writing and practicing mindfulness are going to be prevalent this week. Pisces season is ruled by Neptune, which is the planet of artistic inspiration and music. Check out the song under your horoscope this week. If you’re an astrology nerd like I am, examine the zodiac sign that appears in the fifth house of your birth chart. You’ll gain a deeper understanding of the type of music you like.

Best wishes,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You are getting bored of a certain hobby, so switching things up is going to help revive your passions this week. Challenge yourself, and have fun with what you discover.

Song of the week: “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You have been wanting to stay inside more, which is a sign you need to recharge. You have a sweet tooth, so something fun to do this week could be baking your favorite dessert. You deserve something delicious, so why not indulge a little?

Song of the week: “say i’m ur luv” by UMI

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You are getting into a balanced workflow mode this week and are finally accomplishing a creative project you have put off for a while. Keep it up because your hard work is going to pay off.

Song of the week: “Borderline” by Tame Impala

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You have a crush on someone but feel nervous about coming out of your shell and making the first move. Take your time to see if you can get to know your person a little more. You are doing a great job of putting yourself out there.

Song of the week: “Honey Lavender” by Ieuan

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Work life can get stressful, especially for a genuine artist like you, Leo. This is why you are working on lifting creative blocks you have made for yourself. The more you rebel and break free from constraints, the more you will thrive.

Song of the week: “Do It” by Chloe x Halle

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You have been lost in direction when it comes to the path you want to follow, but remember that finding a path is supposed to be a journey all by itself. Stay open to new experiences, and don’t be afraid to reach out to the support around you.

Song of the week: “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You have finally come to the realization that you should not limit your artistic view of the world for anyone else. You are an innovator, so go ahead and express yourself because it is helping you find purpose.

Song of the week: “Crush Culture” by Conan Gray

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You may not see it, but you have the power to inspire others around you by being your authentic self. You are a mentor and make a positive impact wherever you go.

Song of the week: “Home with You” by Madison Beer

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Life has been exciting lately, and you are coming to terms with how you want to live it by having an open mind. You are aligned with the universe and don’t need much planning because everything tends to come to you naturally.

Song of the week: “After The Storm” by Kali Uchis featuring Tyler, the Creator and Bootsy Collins

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You have been making new friends and socializing with more people. New networking opportunities for your work are manifesting.

Song of the week: “Stargazing” by The Neighbourhood

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

You sometimes find it difficult to be yourself in certain situations, but your rebellious soul wants to break free. Listen to the unique spirit within you because a higher calling awaits you.

Song of the week: “Sexy Villain” by Remi Wolf

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You have the ability to connect with others on a deep level. Like water, you are the person people flow to when they need serenity and a good listening ear. Be sure you are taking care of yourself as well by meditating or having daily journal checkups.

Song of the week: “Butterflies” by Fiji Blue