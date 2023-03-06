Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Horoscopes March 6-12

Horoscopes+March+6-12

Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
March 6, 2023

Dear stars,

Our week begins with Saturn transiting into Pisces March 7. This will put a big focus on our spiritual journeys. Reading, writing and practicing mindfulness are going to be prevalent this week. Pisces season is ruled by Neptune, which is the planet of artistic inspiration and music. Check out the song under your horoscope this week. If you’re an astrology nerd like I am, examine the zodiac sign that appears in the fifth house of your birth chart. You’ll gain a deeper understanding of the type of music you like.

Ad

Best wishes,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You are getting bored of a certain hobby, so switching things up is going to help revive your passions this week. Challenge yourself, and have fun with what you discover.

Song of the week: “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You have been wanting to stay inside more, which is a sign you need to recharge. You have a sweet tooth, so something fun to do this week could be baking your favorite dessert. You deserve something delicious, so why not indulge a little?

Song of the week: “say i’m ur luv” by UMI

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You are getting into a balanced workflow mode this week and are finally accomplishing a creative project you have put off for a while. Keep it up because your hard work is going to pay off.

Song of the week: “Borderline” by Tame Impala

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You have a crush on someone but feel nervous about coming out of your shell and making the first move. Take your time to see if you can get to know your person a little more. You are doing a great job of putting yourself out there.

Song of the week: “Honey Lavender” by Ieuan

Ad

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Work life can get stressful, especially for a genuine artist like you, Leo. This is why you are working on lifting creative blocks you have made for yourself. The more you rebel and break free from constraints, the more you will thrive.

Song of the week: “Do It” by Chloe x Halle

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You have been lost in direction when it comes to the path you want to follow, but remember that finding a path is supposed to be a journey all by itself. Stay open to new experiences, and don’t be afraid to reach out to the support around you. 

Song of the week: “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You have finally come to the realization that you should not limit your artistic view of the world for anyone else. You are an innovator, so go ahead and express yourself because it is helping you find purpose.

Song of the week: “Crush Culture” by Conan Gray

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You may not see it, but you have the power to inspire others around you by being your authentic self. You are a mentor and make a positive impact wherever you go.

Song of the week: “Home with You” by Madison Beer

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Life has been exciting lately, and you are coming to terms with how you want to live it by having an open mind. You are aligned with the universe and don’t need much planning because everything tends to come to you naturally.

Song of the week: “After The Storm” by Kali Uchis featuring Tyler, the Creator and Bootsy Collins

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You have been making new friends and socializing with more people. New networking opportunities for your work are manifesting.

Song of the week: “Stargazing” by The Neighbourhood

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

You sometimes find it difficult to be yourself in certain situations, but your rebellious soul wants to break free. Listen to the unique spirit within you because a higher calling awaits you.

Song of the week: “Sexy Villain” by Remi Wolf

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You have the ability to connect with others on a deep level. Like water, you are the person people flow to when they need serenity and a good listening ear. Be sure you are taking care of yourself as well by meditating or having daily journal checkups. 

Song of the week: “Butterflies” by Fiji Blue

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

Leave a Comment
Navigate Left
  • Washington’s in Fort Collins Feb. 24. Washington’s is a music venue for live contemporary music with a balcony level.

    Arts and Entertainment

    Washington’s music venue: A hidden FoCo gem

  • Banff Film Festival exhibits the great outdoors through film

    Arts and Entertainment

    Banff Film Festival exhibits the great outdoors through film

  • Inconsistencies in Cocaine Bear will not blow you away

    Arts and Entertainment

    Inconsistencies in ‘Cocaine Bear’ will not blow you away

  • Project Pizza co-owners Colleen Constant and Isaiah Ruffin pose with a pizza outside of their food truck parked at Stodgy Brewing Company in Fort Collins Feb. 20.

    Culture and Community

    Charity, community, diversity: Project Pizza

  • Horoscopes Feb. 27-March 5

    Arts and Entertainment

    Horoscopes Feb. 27-March 5

  • Aza Rose shows off her talents during her show of hypnosis at the Art Lab Fort Collins Feb. 17. I want to prove to people that hypnosis is real, Rose said. I want to make the process of transitioning easier for people.

    Arts and Entertainment

    Trans-affirming hypnotist Aza Rose performs at the Art Lab

  • Fort Collins Foodie Walk: A tasty way to explore Old Town

    Arts and Entertainment

    Fort Collins Foodie Walk: A tasty way to explore Old Town

  • Horoscopes Feb. 20-26

    Arts and Entertainment

    Horoscopes Feb. 20-26

  • Scrumpys Hard Cider Bar trivia night host Michele Mitchell reads out questions at Scrumpys in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 15. Scrumpys hosts Trivia nights 7-9 p.m. every Wednesday.

    Arts and Entertainment

    In pursuit of trivia: 5 places in FoCo to flaunt your knowledge

  • CSU theater examines HIV/AIDS epidemic discrimination

    Arts and Entertainment

    CSU theater examines HIV/AIDS epidemic discrimination

Navigate Right
Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Serena Bettis
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Katrina Leibee
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!

We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *