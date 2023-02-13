Horoscopes+Feb.+13-19

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

It’s that time of year again. Chocolate, flowers, friends and letters — you name it. Our planet Venus is set to rule this week, especially on Valentine’s Day. If you don’t have any plans, sometimes the best thing to do is indulge in some candy and tell your loved ones you care about them. You never know what the next day will bring. As you read about what your ideal date would be in this week’s horoscope, keep your Venus sign in mind. It is the planet that rules romance, and you can find it in your birth chart.

Best wishes,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You may be thinking about asking someone out this Valentine’s Day. You are action oriented, but you may not know what this special someone feels yet. Try not to overthink it and take a chance.

Ideal date: rock climbing. You have a lot of fire in you and enjoy healthy competition.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You may be dealing with a lot in life right now, Taurus. Take time to reflect and give care to yourself this week. You deserve to feel pampered.

Ideal date: candlelit dinner. Bonus points if you and your loved one cook it together.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You have a busy week ahead of you, Gemini, but don’t let that stop you from going on a date when someone asks. You never know what it could bring.

Ideal date: escape room. Solving puzzles with someone will make you feel connected.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You have a unique soul mate bond with someone, and you are going to receive a special surprise from them this week.

Ideal date: picnic. You feel comfort in nature.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You love grand gestures and are the kind of sign that shows love to everyone no matter what. Your friends and family appreciate your big heart because you make them feel cared for.

Ideal date: concert. Music makes your heart content.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

A secret admirer is looking toward you this week. They may be shy, so try to spark up a conversation. You never know what may come of it.

Ideal date: bookstore. Vintage fits your aesthetic, and intellectual conversation is the key to your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You are ruled by our loving planet, Venus, so this may just be your favorite holiday, especially when it comes to fashion. Your fits are sure to pop off this week.

Ideal date: museum. You love learning new things no matter where you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You are the kind of sign that pretends to dislike Valentine’s Day, but come on, Scorpio. Let’s admit it. This holiday makes you happy, so go out and embrace the love.

Ideal date: stargazing. You are simple and want to understand the soul of a person. Stars, music and deep conversation will make you feel at ease.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You love having time for yourself to see the world. The universe will bring you sightseeing and fun times with your friends this week.

Ideal date: amusement park. You are full of energy and enjoy the rush of adrenaline you get after going on roller coasters.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

This week will be a relaxing one. You are already on top of your game at work, so enjoy this Valentine’s Day by giving love to yourself and the people you care about. The present is now.

Ideal date: hiking. You love feeling grounded with your partner.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

You may not be a fan of Valentine’s Day this time around after some heartbreak, but that doesn’t mean you have to distance yourself. Give your friends a call this week and spend some time together — it is all a part of the healing process.

Ideal date: painting. There is nothing more relaxing than making art with someone. Whatever you paint is sure to make your heart steady.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You are one of the most romantic signs of the zodiac. You tend to show love in small gestures, so the inner poet in you is sure to come out this week.

Ideal date: paddleboarding. Picture this: a blood-orange sunset and shimmering water, just you and your love sharing a board.

