Horoscopes+Feb.+20-26

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

The sun frolicked into Pisces Feb. 18, bringing a relaxed and spiritual energy into our lives. You may find yourself drifting into dreamlike, sleepy states in the next couple weeks. If you need to let anything go, meditate with water and let your intentions flow through the universe. The more you listen to your heart, the more content you’ll be, especially if you are an artist. This time will be ideal for expressing your talents.

Yours truly,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You are a leader and thrive in the business world. You will receive blessings in the form of recognition and opportunities this week and will find new happiness in a hobby you haven’t done in a while. Pisces energy is pushing you to accomplish great things.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Abundance is in your favor this week. The more positive affirmations you give yourself, the more unexpected blessings you will receive. Your planet ruler, Venus, is bringing you magic and unity with a soul mate.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

It is difficult for you to stay grounded sometimes. Your energy is so high that you want to accomplish everything fast. Pisces energy is asking you to slow down and flow like a stream. You will get to where you want to be soon.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You are feeling a deep connection to the universe this week. You may be pulled to read history and admire art. You will appreciate self-care this week and will finally get the sleep you have longed for.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You have been feeling more energized than usual this week. The universe is allowing you time to catch up with friends you haven’t seen in a while after being so busy. With such a charismatic aura, you will notice more people will want to randomly talk to you and listen to your story.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

It is often difficult for you to express your feelings to others. It may be because you are usually the person who is asked to listen and give advice. As much as you love helping others, the incoming Pisces energy this week is asking you to focus on your own physical and mental health. You deserve to feel your best.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

As an air sign, you are aligned with the currents of the earth. You are magical and follow your intuition when something feels unbalanced. This week, the universe is giving you the gift of introspective reflection. It will be a time where you’ll finally get to rest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You are ruled by the planet Pluto, which is all about rebirth and transformation. In the last couple weeks, you may have come across challenges that have drained your energy. This week, however, you are rising like a phoenix. The earth is leading you to heal.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Your optimistic outlook in life always leads you in the right direction. As much as you’re craving to learn the mysteries that surround the celestial bodies of our universe, though, don’t forget to take care of yourself. Nourishing your soul with mindfulness and meditation will help ease your oncoming stress this week. You got this!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You will have high productivity and motivation in your work this week. However, be careful with your finances because you may experience unexpected expenses. As long as you continue to stay focused on your goals, the cosmos are going to align you with the right opportunities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Your career will be a major focus this week. You may experience some rockiness in the road, but ultimately, it will help you grow and develop. If you are single, love is in the cards for you this week, and the universe is pushing you to meet new people. Put trust in yourself, and go with the flow.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Happy birthday! You are a compassionate soul with a lot of artistic passion. Your magnetic energy is attracting all the right people into your life, and your authenticity is always appreciated. This week is all about connecting with others and finding out what makes you happiest. If you happen to take a spontaneous trip to a metaphysical store, listen to how you feel because Pisces season is all about embracing the mystical energies of life.

