‘Skinamarink’ brings darkest childhood fears to life

Who knew the fear of the dark could create one of the most visceral and horrifying experiences in modern cinema? “Skinamarink” is quickly gaining a cult following within the horror community and for great reason.

“Skinamarink” marks the directorial debut of Kyle Edward Ball, a YouTuber with a channel dedicated to making short films based on real accounts of nightmares. With a low budget of $15,000, Ball created one of the most immersive experiences in the horror genre.

“Skinamarink” is a nightmare in itself that plays on fears we had as children.

The story takes place in 1995 through the perspectives of Kaylee (Dali Rose Tetreault) and Kevin (Lucas Paul), two naive children who find themselves alone after waking up in the night. Their parents have mysteriously vanished, the doors and windows have disappeared and the phone is unable to place a call for help.

After a series of unexplainable and unsettling events, the children decide to watch classic cartoons and sleep out in the living room for comfort. However, it is quickly established that an unknown entity lingers in the dark, watching the children at every moment throughout the film.

The lights start to go out one by one throughout the house, leaving a dark void where a room used to be. As each light goes out, the entity within the shadows communicates with the children more frequently and interacts with them in new and horrifying ways.

The film does not waste a single moment adding tension, and when you think the film could not get any scarier or reach a new level of sheer terror, “Skinamarink” continues to push the boundaries even further.

The final 30 minutes of the film are nothing short of absolute terror and panic that will surely push any person to the edge of their seat.

Given the story takes place within a confined environment, Ball manages to utilize every aspect of the set to incorporate horror in new and innovative ways. Every minute of the film is scarier and more strained than the last thanks to the excellent pacing and unexpected scares.

The cinematography could be confusing and frustrating to some, but it does add to the overall experience of the film. Throughout the movie, the viewer is unable to see the children’s faces directly. The story plays out through a mixture of the first person perspective, obscure angles and uncomfortable closeups of items scattered throughout the house.

The filming itself adds a new layer of horror that would otherwise be absent without it.

Another highlight of the movie is the sound design. The background sounds added to intense scenes pull you further into to the “Skinamarink” universe.

Something as mundane as a drawer opening in the kitchen is shockingly terrifying when used at the correct time. Ball plays on this aspect so effectively that anytime something is heard throughout the house, it leaves the viewer questioning what made that noise or, more importantly, who made that noise.

“Skinamarink” is a much-needed breath of fresh air in the horror movie genre. Its innovative cinematography, pacing and setting provide a truly terrifying horror experience that will surely stick with you long after watching the film.

