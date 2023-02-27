Horoscopes+Feb.+27-March+5

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Ad

Many of you will be looking at the world through rose-colored glasses this week. Not only do we have dreamy Pisces swimming around our sun, but Aries moved into Venus Feb. 20, making us feel more driven and passionate in our love lives. If you are single, prepare for people to take action toward you. If you are not thinking about relationships during this time, Aries energy is going to prompt you to look toward your career endeavors. You will most likely have abstract, creative ideas that come to you out of nowhere.

Best wishes,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You are in your element this week and ready to take action toward a new spiritual journey. Even if you don’t resonate with this just yet, take a look at what you are learning right now and continue to flow with the energies.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

In the past, you may have felt as if you couldn’t treat yourself to the finer things in life. You are slowly learning that you deserve to feel your best every day no matter what. Discovering what you love through fashion and aesthetics has been helping you embrace your true self.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You have been manifesting more comfort within your home life. This will come in the form of sharing delicious, home-cooked meals with loved ones and finding the right decorations for your space.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You will enjoy spending time with your friends this week. They are helping you come out of your shell and teaching you how to live a more spontaneous life every day.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

The cold weather has been making you feel sleepy and introverted. Although you are usually extroverted, the universe has been allowing you time to rest and catch up on work you have to get done. You will be surprised and rewarded for your efforts by the end of the week.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You may have an urge to get back into reading and drawing this week. These hobbies tend to calm you down and inspire your inner being. Your dreams will be more vivid than usual, so keep a dream journal close to you.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You have been radiating joy and positivity lately. It may come from how you are learning and growing from your relationships. Mercury is still in Aquarius until March 2, so your connections are the pathway to learning new things about yourself.

Ad

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You have been taking yourself on adventures and opening up to others. The more you do this, the more stories you will have to tell. You will find blessings within your finances and career over the next couple weeks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Your energy illuminates any room you walk into. You may not know it, but people are inspired by what you do. Whether you express yourself through art or philosophy, there will always be someone out there who resonates with your energy. This week is all about taking initiative toward what you envision.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You are not a fan of feeling unbalanced, but sometimes it is necessary to feel the chaos of life in order to grow. Use the challenges that come your way to gain a better understanding of yourself and others around you. You will learn more about embracing openness rather than perfectionism this week.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Your aura is a bright light people tend to gravitate toward. You are happy to let new friendships blossom, but be mindful of who you let in. Creating balanced friendships within your life is important in order for you to thrive.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You may be feeling extra sleepy during this time. It is OK to let yourself get the rest you need. Giving yourself permission to recharge will strengthen your focus. You deserve to prioritize your self-care because high social energy has the potential to drain you.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.