Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Lincoln Center Nutcracker: A holiday classic

The+Lincoln+Center+Nutcracker%3A+A+holiday+classic

Collegian | Chloe Leline

Alexander Wilson, Social Media Coordinator
January 18, 2023

Sugarplum fairies dancing across the stage bring the holiday spirit to many people during the dark and cold winter. 

Over winter break, Contemporary Dance Academy performed the timeless ballet “The Nutcracker” at The Lincoln Center. 

Ad

This year (2022) was our 11th year of putting on “Clara and the Nutcracker” at The Lincoln Center,” said Brielle Dighero, the executive director and owner of Contemporary Dance Academy. 

The fairytale ballet “The Nutcracker” is the story of a family’s Christmas Eve celebration. As the story follows Clara, the daughter, the audience watches her battle a mouse king and learn about romantic love. 

“'(The) Nutcracker’ has been a holiday classic for almost a century, and with the story being set during a Christmas Eve celebration, these performances are the perfect way to celebrate,” Dighero said. 

“My favorite memories come from being able to watch the production from the audience, so rehearsals are a wonderful time to watch from the front and to really see all of our dancers’ hard work pay off. There is nothing more rewarding as teachers (than) to see the growth in your students from year to year.” –Brielle Dighero, Contemporary Dance Academy executive director and owner  

The ballet originated in Russia as an adaptation of the book “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” by E.T.A. Hoffmann and was first performed in 1892 in St. Petersburg, Russia. It gained American popularity more than 60 years later through the New York City Ballet.

“The Nutcracker” has now become one of the most frequently performed ballets in all of America.

Many young stars have grown fond of the performance as it holds an ample number of roles that are acceptable for all ages. This allows studios to prepare younger dancers for the professional world.

“My favorite memories come from being able to watch the production from the audience, so rehearsals are a wonderful time to watch from the front and to really see all of our dancers’ hard work pay off,” Dighero said. “There is nothing more rewarding as teachers (than) to see the growth in your students from year to year.”

Jordan McCollum, a dancer at CDA, has been a part of “The Nutcracker” performance for many years and has been a part of the studio since 2010. 

“'(The) Nutcracker’ is important because it gives us students experience and unforgettable memories,” McCollum said. “Being backstage and performing with all the other dancers creates strong friendships and a tight-knit family.”

Casting so many children in “The Nutcracker” also helps the sales of the show. Each child tends to bring around four family members, allowing there to be at least around 300 people in the audience.

Ad

The children also bring a sense of joy that many adults long for, attracting many new faces to the audience each year. Additionally, many ballets are not family appropriate, giving “The Nutcracker” another edge.  

“My favorite memory of ‘(The) Nutcracker’ is when I performed Clara, and at the end of the show, I got to go on stage with my dad, who performed Rat King, and we got to do a father and daughter bow together,” McCollum said. 

“The Nutcracker” has continued to be a show for families to come together and experience the holiday spirit firsthand. Even during COVID-19 lockdowns, many studios were still able to bring the magic through virtual performances, proving that “The Nutcracker” will be a timeless show for years to come.

Reach Alexander Wilson at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @alexgrey0604.

Leave a Comment
Navigate Left
  • Violent Night: A gruesome look at family values

    Arts and Entertainment

    ‘Violent Night’: A gruesome look at family values

  • Horoscopes Jan. 16-22

    Arts and Entertainment

    Horoscopes Jan. 16-22

  • Do Better CSU amplifies student voices

    Arts and Entertainment

    Do Better CSU amplifies student voices

  • Horoscopes Dec. 5-11

    Arts and Entertainment

    Horoscopes Dec. 5-11

  • A crowd gathers at the Curfman Gallery in Colorado State Universitys Lory Student Center for the Student Art Exhibition

    Art

    Annual Student Art Exhibition is now open

  • Photo by Sophie Hur, courtesy of Soccer Mommy

    Arts and Entertainment

    Soccer Mommy uses her inside voice in the outside world

  • Horoscopes Nov. 28 through Dec. 4

    Arts and Entertainment

    Horoscopes Nov. 28 through Dec. 4

  • The Looking Glass Escape Lounge

    Arts and Entertainment

    The 5 best activity bars in Fort Collins

  • The latest mural from the vision of Nicholas Galanin

    Art

    New mural created by art students: ‘State S(t)eal’

  • Horoscopes Nov. 14-20

    Arts and Entertainment

    Horoscopes Nov. 14-20

Navigate Right
Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Serena Bettis
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Katrina Leibee
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *