Horoscopes+Jan.+16-22

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Happy New Year! There are several planetary movements to look forward to in 2023.

Our luminous sun has been in steady Capricorn since Dec. 21, 2022. This brings a disciplined energy into our lives, and you will notice that you are becoming more structured in your day-to-day life. Venus, the planet of love, will sit in Aquarius until Jan. 26, making us more open-minded in the dating scene. Friends from the past may even want to reconnect with you.

Lastly, the moon will be waning throughout the week, so taking risks is not recommended. Instead: listen to your body, drink water and reflect on your inner thoughts. The New Snow Moon on Jan. 21 will awaken our spirits and bring us out again.

Best wishes,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Your natural ability to network and make connections is bringing you blessings this month. People will want to help you in a business endeavor or strategy you have been dreaming about. You are prepared to set aside time to make any changes you need.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You have fewer things on your to-do list this year (that is your cue for a sigh of relief). You worked hard last year, and the universe is granting you more time at home. You will thrive when it comes to cooking and making your space more beautiful. Friends will soon visit you and enjoy your company.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

I have some good news for you, Gemini. Your planet ruler, Mercury, will end its retrograde Jan. 18. Unresolved situations arose, but you managed to let go and find peace within your inner world. You are in a transformation period this month, where you will find yourself again and build new friendships.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

After some greatly needed rest, you are fully awake again. Your creative energy is flowing and you already have a couple projects in the works this year. Pay close attention to your dreams this week because you are the sign most connected to the moon.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You have been working on your physical health during the last couple weeks, your dedication and self motivation has been extraordinary. You are glowing inside and out, and it is attracting positive energies into your life.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

A new, artistic hobby has come into your life and you are making consistent progress. You have a knack for being a jack of all trades, and your skills will shine more than ever this year.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You love feeling new, and the stars are in your favor if you want to make a small change in your appearance. For instance, changing up your hair or trying a new beauty routine. You are always charming either way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Many friends want to catch up with you at this time, and your calendar is going to be full of events to attend this year. You used to feel stuck, but your higher self is calling and you are finding truth in your purpose.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You are the most authentic traveler in astrology, bringing people joy and spiritual wisdom wherever you go. You felt something was missing last year, but things will finally align for you this week. Prepare for good omens and deep connections.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Happy birthday! You went through a lot last year, but because you gave it your all, the universe wants to reward you with a new beginning. Career opportunities are on the way for you, along with good energy surrounding your friendships and love life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

You let go of people who were draining your energy last year, and you are coming into a stable place where you now understand what you want in relationships. Good karma is on your side.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You will enjoy reconnecting with friends who are just as spiritual as you. Your heart was locked up for a while and you were protective of your energy, but this year, you will find yourself living in the present and enjoying moments with those you truly love. Take time to listen to your inner guide everyday because you are known to be the most intuitive sign.

