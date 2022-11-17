The 5 best activity bars in Fort Collins

It is no secret that Fort Collins is known for its microbreweries and craft beers. But did you know there is a plethora of amazing bars outside the beer scene? So what do people in Fort Collins do when they are not drinking beers and riding bikes?

They may be participating in some dancing, crafting, gaming or good old-fashioned ax throwing. Regardless if someone finds a paintbrush or an ax in their hand, they will often have a drink in the other and a smile on their face. Here are the five best places in Fort Collins to get a drink and participate in a fun activity.

At Extra Arts & Drafts, you can avoid the classic paint and sip format and opt for a freer crafting style while drinking. While you sip on a brew, you can create anything from string and moss art to a wood-burned cheese board. There is no other place quite like this in Fort Collins.

Spaces made open for the enjoyment of people are increasingly important in our highly individualized world. Extra Arts & Drafts may seem more fun and not a necessity, but according to Project for Public Spaces, arts and culture spaces like this one create opportunities for shared cultural experiences and open dialogue.

At first glance, Sundance Steakhouse & Saloon does not appear to be anything special. However, it offers a range of activities and events that bring people from various backgrounds to the dance floor. Every Thursday there are line dancing lessons, poker and couples dance lessons. Wednesdays are for trivia, and Fridays and Saturdays host live bands and acoustic music.

The repetition and group elements of many western dances make them a keyway for community building. Sundance is family friendly, meaning you are still welcome if you’re under 21.

You may know Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar and Pub from the cute hedgehog on their signs and cider. While owners Jennifer and Rodney Seiwald admit they do not own a hedgehog, that does not mean the hedgehog-themed bar is any less adorable.

Another unique element about Scrumpy’s is all the ways the bar helps support the Fort Collins community, from the shared space with Fort Collins Donut Company to game nights, trivia nights and salsa nights. None of these activities cost any extra money, and you can enjoy a local batch of Summit Hard Ciders, which Scrumpy’s is the home of, while you’re at it.

Scrumpy’s supports Colorado farmers through their Summit Hard Cider company. For their ciders, the Seiwalds harvest apples that farmers cannot sell and by doing this cut down on excess waste in the community. Scrumpy’s, like many activity bars, is open to those who are not yet 21.

Out of all the escape rooms in Fort Collins, the Looking Glass Escape Lounge is the only one that serves delectable craft cocktails after patrons escape. Between the steampunk-themed bar and whimsical lounge, Looking Glass offers a very unique experience.

Looking Glass also supports the community through its charity efforts. One weekend a month, they take on a special cause, and a portion of every ticket sold goes to that charity. From breast cancer awareness to combatting human trafficking, Looking Glass is generous with their donations. Do not worry if this sounds enticing and you are not yet 21; you can still come and enjoy the intriguing escape rooms.

Fort Collins loves a good workout and a good beer. Events like Tour de Fat are very popular, which makes it no surprise that ax throwing is such a crowd pleaser.

The Axe and Ale offers a competitive workout, positive stress relief and more than 50 varieties of beer. If beer is not your drink, you can enjoy Fort Collins’ own Summit Hard Cider or any number of canned cocktails.

Ax throwing enables people to have fun in a safe and competitive environment. The workout to your upper body, especially your core, is an added bonus. Like with the rest of the activity bars listed above, you can still come and enjoy the thrilling activity if you are not yet 21.

