Alternative pop-punk band Suitable Miss encourages inclusivity

Andrew Elofson, Sarah Perez, Kelsey Gant, Sulove Tripathee and Noah Sauls of Denver pop-punk band Suitable Miss perform at The Coast during the band’s 2022 fall tour Oct. 23.

Suitable Miss is a Denver-based alternative band looking to diversify the Colorado music scene.

The band was formed in 2019 by cousins and best friends Kelsey Gant, bassist, and Sarah Perez, lead vocalist.

“Me and Kelsey (Gant) grew up in the Denver music scene, and there were a lot of white men,” Perez said. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but we just decided to shake it up a little bit.”

“This band was started from women empowerment and just being able to be yourself and represent who you are,” Perez said.

The duo wanted to be the representation they were deprived of at Denver concerts growing up.

“If they can do it, we can do it,” Gant said. “So we did it, and we started the band.”



The band is made up of five members. Accompanying Gant and Perez are Andrew Elofson on guitar, Noah Sauls also on guitar and Sulove Tripathee on drums.

Tom Hanson, the band’s original drummer, was unable to come on tour due to scheduling issues, leaving Tripathee as the substitute.

“This is my first tour with Suitable Miss,” Tripathee said. “They’ve made me feel so included.”



It’s important to each member that fans can relate to them and see Suitable Miss as the representation for women, queer individuals and people of color in the alternative scene.

“No matter who our fans are, early in the tour, we had a fan that identified themselves as they/them — transgender — and it means so much to us that we’re making a difference,” Perez said. “That’s what we’re here to do.”



According to the Colorado Census, Colorado was 70% white alone in 2020. Other popular indie bands in Colorado tend to be more male dominated, and the field itself has been run by men for a long time. According to a Rolling Stone article, only 22.5% of top songs were created by women in 2019. The hope from Suitable Miss is having women, queer people and people of color dominate the stages of Denver will encourage more diversity in the future.

Suitable Miss just finished their fall tour at The Coast Oct. 23 with guest performers Hospital Socks and Clementine.

“The fans were so excited for us to play, and it just meant so much for us, and it goes to show, you know, we’re making a difference in people,” Tripathee said.

Suitable Miss isn’t just bringing social diversity to the music world; according to Elofson, one of the best parts of Suitable Miss is they have music for everybody.

“If you just like music, chances are you will probably like us,” Elofson said. “There is quite literally something for everybody.”



Their funky and upbeat music plays with different genres like trap beats, breakdown, pop-punk and more. The way each member puts their personality into the music, interacts with the fans and leaves room for humor in between songs makes their work a truly enjoyable listen.

Gant said Suitable Miss is already planning their return to Fort Collins. More information about where they will be playing next can be found on their Instagram.

