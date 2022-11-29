Horoscopes+Nov.+28+through+Dec.+4

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Mars, the planet of energy and action, has been in retrograde since Oct. 30 and will continue until Jan. 12, 2023. If you are an air sign or have air placements in your chart, you may have noticed there have been delays in productivity and ambition. You may have gone through a period of burnout, but Mars trine Saturn Nov. 28, so you will feel wide awake and self disciplined again. If this hasn’t been enough good news, the new moon Nov. 23 took place in the lucky sign of Sagittarius, favoring new experiences and confidence. Have fun, and continue to shine bright.

Yours truly,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week is all about collaborating with others on a project. Trust your creative ideas and speak out, but also let others contribute. Their ideas may help take things to the next level, and the end result will be beautiful.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Set goals for yourself this week, and you will notice how balanced you become. Finances may be a little difficult to handle at this time, but if you plan and budget, you will be rewarded for your efforts later.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

The last couple weeks may have felt chaotic. There could have been an issue with people and confrontation. For now, keep your peace, stay calm and let the storm pass. Trust that karma will work itself out on all ends.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Love is in the air this week, and you are the sign that truly knows how to get into the spirit for the holidays. You may feel too tired to complete daily chores this week, but drink some hot chocolate, and you will see yourself bounce back into action.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You are being stopped in your tracks this week, but look at this as a blessing. You are finally realizing what you want and where you want to go next. Manifestation power is high for you right now, so dream on.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Certain situations were coming up fast in your life, so you needed time to work things out. With this phase done, you are finally stepping into your professional power. Remember to have fun and not work too hard.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You’ve been focusing on spreading positivity among friends and family this week. Acts of kindness is your love language, and with the sun in Sagittarius, you will notice you are feeling much more happy and adventurous.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

As extroverted as you are, you may find yourself getting into comforting hobbies such as cooking or drawing this week. The energies are allowing you to relax and enjoy the beginning of this holiday season.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Happy birthday! You are ruled by our luckiest planet, Jupiter, so prepare to feel aligned with your highest self. You are in a period of self-love and cheerfulness. There is something you have been working on for a long time, and you will receive recognition for it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You were going through a period of reflection in the last couple weeks after some heartbreak. You may still be in the healing process, but spending time with friends who care about you has been helping. You will be blessed with more spontaneous energy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

You are the sign most likely to put up a Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving dinner. This week is all about friendship and putting time into your relationships after a period when everything felt the same. Joyful energy and new experiences are in your favor.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You may be looking to take a break from social media in order to connect with yourself for the next couple weeks. If you choose to embark on this journey, your intuition and spirituality will bloom by spring.

