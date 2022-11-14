Horoscopes+Nov.+14-20

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

We begin this week with the moon in Leo Nov. 14. This energy encourages us to embrace our unique qualities and creativity no matter what others think. Venus has been strong over the weekend, giving us new insights on love and relationships. You may finally come to terms with knowing what you want. When this loving planet trines with lucky Jupiter Nov. 15, you will experience luck and harmony within your social circle.

Yours truly,

A Sagittarius moon

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

You have been working extremely hard. As much as you want to maintain a positive aura in front of others, remember that it is OK to press the pause button of life and let yourself be.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

The weather is getting colder, which means you get to spend more time at home in your comfortable clothes, admiring your plants. This is practically heaven for you, as you probably have been in the holiday spirit way before Halloween.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Your love life is shining this week, and it is bringing you abundance. Don’t shy away, and allow yourself to open up.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You finally let go of a past situation that was hurting you. The universe is on your side and will shower you in luck and blessings this week. New people will cross your path and help you toward success.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

You have recently left a job or position that was not serving your highest self. New beginnings are on their way, and you will finally be free of restrictions others were holding you to.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

You have been putting in the effort to help better your mental and physical health. Be proud of how far you’ve come: You have been getting back into the rhythm of routine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

You may be dealing with some confusing social situations right now. Try to journal your feelings down, and find different ways to channel your energy so you can take care of yourself. You deserve to feel at peace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

You have been doing a great job following your heart and listening to your intuition. You may have started making new memories with people. Continue to enjoy the present moment, and embrace your authentic self.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

It is easy to get lost in your own thoughts sometimes. You may be questioning far ahead into what the future looks like. Remember to breathe this week, and sink into a book. You are loved, and the answers will come.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

You have been enjoying spending time with friends and doing group activities. You may even be preparing yourself for the upcoming new year by writing down goals and learning to go with the flow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Sometimes you feel lost and fearful that people will leave. Your friends want you to know that you are loved, and quality time before Thanksgiving is going to make you feel right at home again.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

You are floating and seeing where life takes you next — this is one of the best ways to live. You may look forward to an upcoming trip in the future.

