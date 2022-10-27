Upcoming+Halloween+events+near+Fort+Collins

As the weekend before Halloween approaches, so do several spooky events in town. From bar crawls to haunted houses, Fort Collins and nearby towns have something for everyone.

Harrington Art Alliance’s HAAunted House

6-11 p.m. Oct. 14-31

Ad

Looking for a scare? This Loveland, Colorado, haunted house could be right up your alley. Tickets are sold at the door for $12 for ages 11 and under and $18 for ages 12 and above. This HAAunted House of Horrors, organized by Harrington Arts Alliance, claims the title of Loveland’s best haunted house, according to the website.

Upside Down Prom

Doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 28

Held at the Aggie Theatre, this “Stranger Things”-themed event will include Colorado bands performing a variety of ’80s hit songs, drink specials and a costume contest. The event is for all ages, but those under 18 will need to be with an adult. Tickets can be purchased online for $15 and at the door for $18. The dance officially starts at 8 p.m.

Run Fur Fun Spooktacular 5K

10 a.m. Oct. 29

Want to get your exercise in before eating all that Halloween candy? The Run Fur Fun Spooktacular 5K, held at the New Belgium Brewing, is organized by the Animal Friends Alliance, and all proceeds will go directly to saving animals, according to the website. All participants will receive a pancake breakfast, a complimentary beer (if 21 or older) and access to a costume contest around 11:15 a.m.

Windsor Halloween Carnival

1-4 p.m. Oct. 29

Fun for the whole family can be found at the annual Halloween Carnival in Windsor. Performers, face painting and trick-or-treat stations will be offered. The event is completely free, and costumes are encouraged!

Halloween Bar Crawl

4 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29

Organized by Crawl With US, this bar crawl event will hit six Fort Collins bars ,including The Bar District, The Yeti Bar and Grill and Tony’s Bar. There is no set schedule for the crawl, except the after party will take place at The Bar District from 10 p.m. to midnight. Tickets ($25 online until Oct. 28) will waive cover charges at all venues, grant drink special deals and allow access to a $1,000 prize costume contest.

New Belgium Brewing Company: Darkness Pours

8 p.m. Oct. 29

Ad

This Halloween party event is only for those 21 and older and costs $15 to attend. New Belgium Brewing will include some new complimentary beers from their brewery. Costumes are encouraged for the event, so be sure to pack your spooky uniform.

Halloween Organ Extravaganza

6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 31

Located at the Organ Recital Hall at the University Center for the Arts, this event is organized by the School of Music, Theatre and Dance, which will present performances in organ music. CSU students can attend free of charge. “If you think organ music or organists are boring, this concert is designed to change your mind!” the website writes.

Reach Samy Gentle at entertainment@collegian.com or on @csucollegian.