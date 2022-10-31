Horoscopes+Oct.+31+through+Nov.+6

Dear stars,

Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, made its way in the sign of Pisces over the weekend. Prepare for a whirlwind of inspiration to fuel you and keep you on your toes. Let your fate in the universe guide you this week, and you’ll see how much easier it is to achieve your goals. Mercury has also danced its way over to Scorpio, making us more intrigued to the unknown and true crime — right on time for Halloween! Look out this coming week: Someone from the past may want to see you or surprise you with news.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You are struggling to find answers in a certain situation, but this is only contributing to more stress. Wait it out, and you will see that the universe has been on your side all along.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Slow and steady wins the race, but lately you have been feeling a sense of pressure to get things done. This energy is something you are not used to, but if you flow with it, you will end up learning a new skill.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Someone is giving you mixed signals, and you do not appreciate it. Be sure to communicate your needs and set your boundaries straight. You do not deserve to feel drained. Embrace your positive energy this week, and you will find true happiness.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You may feel as if people have been latching on to you for the sake of their own happiness. Although you are sweet and want to help, take a pause this week to go into hermit mode and rest.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

You are creative, but some people have been doubting your abilities. Keep going, and know that you have a unique art style that is unfortunately easy for others to envy.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

It seems you cannot stop thinking about something that happened in the last couple of days. You may have been dealing with some sleepless nights. Meditation will help you seek what you want to know.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

We all procrastinate sometimes, but this time you may have overbooked yourself. Use your energy to prioritize what needs to get done first. Take it one step at a time, and you will complete everything on your list.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

This season has been all about you and stepping into a beautiful energy of truly knowing who you are and what you want. Be proud of yourself, as your hard work is finally paying off. A lover may come your way unexpectedly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You finally decided to leave something behind, and everything is working in your favor once again. Whatever you left will actually bring you good karma and abundance, so prepare to be amazed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

This Scorpio season is blessing you with more financial opportunities. You may start up a small business or start creating your own content for social media. More recognition is in the cards for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

You may have trouble balancing your work and social lives this week. Do not let unrealistic expectations get to your head. Instead, embrace the chaotic energy and let the present moment be your guide.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Analyze your dreams carefully this week, as you may experience interesting ones. They may point to something that will happen in the future.

