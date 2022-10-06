Horoscopes+Oct.+3-9

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Don’t jump to conclusions, Aries. It’s important to see all things through. You may find that someone or something you might have written off will prove useful after all.

Word for the week: patience

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

You’ve always been one to enjoy the lavish things in life, Taurus. It’s fine to relish in your success and treat yourself, but it’s just as important to give back. This week, find some time to donate some of your riches, or volunteer if money isn’t in abundance.

Word for the week: compassion

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

This week, you will be called upon to heal some of your intimacy issues, Gemini. Air signs are notoriously secretive and even flippant, but you can’t live in mystery forever.

Word for the week: candor

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer, you’ve always been highly perceptive. Whenever you’re in a new environment, you like to take a step back, follow the lead of others and only strike when the iron is hot. This week, you will be challenged to trust your intuition more than ever; you’re not going to be bailed out by anyone else.

Word for the week: independence

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Leo, you’re a clever one, aren’t you? You’ve always been one to work smarter, not harder, but sometimes the only way out of something is through it. You won’t be able to take the easy way out this week.

Word for the week: perseverance

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

You may have been feeling a little lost lately, Virgo. Now is the time for planning and setting goals. Your future self will thank you for laying these foundations.

Word for the week: groundwork

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Nobody can color inside the lines forever, Libra. Rules are good for organizing our lives, but they’re not always made to be followed. Sometimes, the best breakthroughs can be found by going against the grain and challenging the status quo.

Word for the week: rebel

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Scorpio, your trust issues and intense loyalty have sometimes translated into you struggling with making good friends. This week, it’s time to let some of those casual acquaintances in and consider friendships. Or perhaps it’s time for more emotional intimacy with some of your existing relationships.

Word for the week: trust

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

You have always walked to the beat of your own drum, Sagittarius. But you alone do not harbor all the answers. Be willing to seek advice from friends, family and those you look up to.

Word for the week: collaboration

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

You’re entering a new era, Capricorn. The seeds you planted so long ago are beginning to sprout. Your prior investments are finally turning lucrative. You don’t always have to be on the move. Sometimes it’s OK to stop and cherish the work that has already been done.

Word for the week: appreciation

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Big surprises are coming your way, Aquarius. You’ve always been one for spontaneity, but you don’t always like the favor returned. Step out of this hypocrisy, and learn to accept the things you can’t control.

Word for the week: embrace

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

The people around you aren’t mind readers, Pisces. Just because you can read all the emotional subtleties in any room doesn’t mean everyone else can. Speak up this week.

Word for the week: sincerity

Reach Cat Blouch at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @blouchcat.