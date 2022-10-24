Horoscopes+Oct.+24-30

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

The Sun entered the transformative sign of Scorpio over the weekend, just in time for us to embrace the spooky week ahead. An exciting energy is in the air, encouraging us to dig deep within our subconscious and power through the changes we need to make. Self-love affirmations are important to practice this week, as the partial solar eclipse Tuesday has the potential to throw your emotions off balance. Remember this is only a phase because sometimes we need a bit of shadow to fully appreciate the light.

Yours truly,

A Sagittarius moon

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

You are juggling a lot right now. Your first instinct may be to leap forward and brush everything aside, but this could lead to more stress. The energies of Mercury this week will help you think through any situation and arrive at fair conclusions.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Relationships are important to you, but you may be going through a period of uncertainty right now. You want to be sure the people in your life are willing to give you 100%. The eclipse asks you to be patient. You will know what serves you when you listen to your intuition.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

You are a loyal friend, but sometimes this leads to putting others before yourself. Take time to focus on your health this week, and learn something new. Attend that yoga class or finally read the book that’s been sitting on your shelf. You deserve to relax.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

The Scorpio eclipse is bringing about a new beginning, making you feel more bold and artistic than usual. Have fun this Halloween, and let your inner costume designer shine.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

You may have felt a need to arrange or change your living space in the last couple of days. The Scorpio eclipse is powering up your fourth house of home and family. Check in on your loved ones and spend time with those who make you feel at home this Halloween.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23)

Communication is key this week, Virgo, as you may find yourself in a couple of situations in which you want to speak up but are afraid of how others might perceive you. Scorpio energy will help boost your assertiveness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

The universe is on your side when it comes to finances and your career endeavors. You are finally getting into a consistent workflow. There may be difficulties along the way, but the eclipse is here to help you remove what you don’t need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Happy birthday! The eclipse is in your sign, bringing you an abundance of blessings this week. A window of manifestation is open during which your desires have a strong potential to become reality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

The past has been coming back up, but not all of it is negative. Sit with the memories to help you process whatever feelings arise — it will help you heal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Collaboration is at the forefront this week, Capricorn. You may find yourself joining a club with others who share your same passion or taking action on a new project. There is no need to calculate anything — all of it is pure fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

You may dream up some new ideas this week that will push you to achieve something that has never been done before. If you are looking to change up your style, now is the time to do so — others like your unique taste.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Work has been heavy, and you need a vacation. If you don’t have the time or funds to travel to a tropical beach right now, take some time to get away by seeing a new movie or listening to your favorite music. You will find yourself more energized.

