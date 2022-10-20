Horoscopes+Oct.+17-23

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Let’s think back to a few weeks ago, when Mercury went retrograde in the sign of Libra. The scales of life tipped, causing relationship problems and chaos in the workplace to arise. You may have felt drained and a heightened sense of stress. People from the past may have wanted to reconcile with you. Fear not because as we enter this week with a quarter moon in the sign of Cancer, we are letting go what doesn’t serve us and finding harmony again. Take time to rest the next couple of days, and prioritize yourself. The sun, Mercury and Venus in Libra are all in your favor and will naturally stabilize the area of relationships in your life.

Yours truly,

A Sagittarius moon

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

You may feel hesitant to make a change for yourself, such as dyeing your hair or changing up a routine. The universe is on your side — step into your power, and embrace the new.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, is bringing romantic relationships and friendships to the surface, lightening up your mood in a sweet way. Quality time with the people you love will be a good way to relieve stress after the long days to come.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

The planet Mars is working with you, bringing a sense of determination in the workplace. Lead with pride, and strategize your goals — the time is now.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

It’s OK to take a break, Cancer. Your mental and physical well-being should always come first. Follow your intuition, and prioritize your health.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Love and connection are at the forefront this week, so allow yourself to be open. This is a great time to collaborate with others on a creative project. Let your imagination run wild.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

With so much up in the air, you may feel worried about the future. Take the time to ground yourself and flow with the present. Remember everything is temporary and that all the work you put in will be worth it in the end.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Happy birthday! This season has been full of fun, and as we begin to shift into Scorpio, you may feel a new sense of transformation. This week will give you the energy you need to finally get things done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Your confidence is on point, but it may feel as if the past keeps coming up. Cleanse the energy of your home, and remove yourself from toxic situations — you deserve a new beginning.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

The last couple of weeks may have felt the same, but new connections are forming. Socialize away, but be sure to take care of yourself in the process.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

You are working hard this week and taking action in all your career endeavors, but this doesn’t mean there won’t be time for fun. The sun and Venus in Libra are encouraging an energy for you to be spontaneous.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Your creativity is coming back to life. If you have a good idea, don’t be afraid to speak it into existence. You have great intellect, and you deserve recognition.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Close connections are becoming more prominent in your life, and you are doing a great job embracing your authentic self. This week calls for an introspective journey of getting to know what your heart truly wants.

