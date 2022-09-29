Horoscopes+Sept.+26+through+Oct.+1

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Be ready for drama in the workplace, Aries. You may be experiencing general dissatisfaction at your job, or it could be due to tension with one coworker in particular. Be diplomatic; the workplace is not the environment for your brash ways.

Crystal for the week: Aragonite Sputnik — represents patience and reliability

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

You have to make some risky decisions to make it to the top, Taurus. It’s impossible to please everyone. Are you going to let the judgment of a few hold you back, or will you persevere despite it? It’s up to you to decide, but be ready to make the choice this week.

Crystal for the week: Tourmalated Quartz — represents personal power and protection

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini, this week you need to suppress the urge to retaliate. Remember that what you put out into the world is what you get back. If there are people who are doing you wrong, you don’t always need to get your revenge because the universe will do it for you.

Crystal for the week: Green Aventurine — represents emotional tranquility

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Be real with yourself, Cancer. You may feel a little directionless right now, but deep down you know the root of your problems. Now is the time to take a long look in the mirror — are your problems due to the environment, or are they of your own creation?

Crystal for the week: Sodalite — represents self truth

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Communications will be tested this week, Leo. It’s easy to extrapolate and jump to conclusions, but make sure you are taking the time to fully understand the situation you’re in.

Crystal for the week: Blue Lace Agate — represents purification and communication

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Virgo, are you succeeding for yourself or for the appeasement of others? This week take some time to think about your goals and what you really want, not what is expected of you.

Crystal for the week: Tigereye — represents personal power

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Air signs have a tendency to have their heads in the clouds. You are no exception, Libra. You have spent a lot of time looking at life through rose-colored glasses lately. This week, you’ll be experiencing a major wake-up call.

Crystal for the week: Red Jasper — represents grounding and stability

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Scorpio, you’ve always been one to take love seriously. Whether or not you’re in a relationship, you may be making your romantic life your top priority. Make sure to take time to enjoy the platonic love in your life too.

Crystal for the week: Rose Quartz — represents love and peace

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

You’ve been carrying the world on your shoulders lately, Sagittarius. Remember that the most efficient way of completing a task is through delegation. Asking for help is not only beneficial but imperative.

Crystal for the week: Black Tourmaline — represents support

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Capricorn, be prepared to be noticed by others this week. The seeds you have planted are finally starting to flourish, and those around you are taking note of this too.

Crystal for the week: Tiger Iron — represents manifestation

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Aquarius, passive aggression never got anyone anywhere. Remember, there are healthy ways of expressing anger. Now is the time for the confrontation you’ve been procrastinating.

Crystal for the week: Septarian — represents communication abilities

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

It’s easy to get caught up in the facade of social media, Pisces. The fear of missing out may be heavy on your mind this week. Remember that everything is not as it seems on screen.

Crystal for the week: Selenite — represents clarity of mind

Reach Cat Blouch at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @blouchcat.