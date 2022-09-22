Horoscopes+Sept.+19-25

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Aries, remember that healing is not linear. You may find yourself reminiscing over the past, be it an ex or a former best friend. If you made a mistake in a prior relationship, allow yourself to move on by forgiving yourself.

Tarot card for the week: six of cups

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, you’ve got a lot of metaphorical balls you’re juggling right now. You’ve never shied away from multitasking, but don’t bite off more than you can chew. This week, you need to be honest with yourself and get real about your priorities.

Tarot card for the week: two of pentacles

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini, one of your greatest assets is your ability to go with the flow. This week, this talent will be put to the test. Spontaneous opportunities will present themselves, so be ready when they do.

Tarot card for the week: wheel of fortune

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You’re getting a bad feeling about someone in your inner circle, but nobody seems to be on the same page. That’s OK. You don’t always have to be right. Let things take their natural course.

Tarot card for the week: seven of swords

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Don’t be afraid to let your mighty personality shine, Leo. You have natural charisma, but if you don’t totally believe that yet, that’s OK. There is some real merit in faking it until you make it.

Tarot card for the week: the chariot

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Routine is a sign of consistency and mental fortitude, and you know that best, Virgo. However, if you get too bogged down in the regimen and don’t allow yourself to take risks, you’ll never grow.

Tarot card for the week: page of cups

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Remember, Libra: Academics isn’t all about grades. Enjoy the learning experience for what it is, and try not to get too wrapped up in the details. Walking away with new knowledge is more important than getting perfect marks.

Tarot card for the week: eight of pentacles

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

You’re getting distracted, Scorpio. This week, you need to stop making excuses for any self-sabotaging behavior. You have the willpower to overcome anything, so get to it.

Tarot card for the week: the tower

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

This week you will be tested by authority figures, Sagittarius. Though you may see people in positions of power as threats to your independence, it would behoove you to keep in mind that those with more experience are great sources of wisdom.

Tarot card for the week: the hierophant

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

There is a fine line between confidence and arrogance, Capricorn. Confidence is the knowledge of one’s own worth, but arrogance is an inflated sense of superiority. Know the difference, and choose which side of the line you want to be on.

Tarot card for the week: queen of wands

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Financial abundance is upon you, Aquarius. You may have been manifesting opportunities to grow your personal capital, and this week, you will find these wishes coming to fruition.

Tarot card for the week: ace of pentacles

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

This week you may find multiple romantic pursuers knocking at your door, Pisces. There’s nothing wrong with wagering your options, but try not to lead anyone on during this process. If you’re already in a relationship, this may be a time for reflection.

Tarot card for the week: ace of cups

