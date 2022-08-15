Horoscopes Aug. 15

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Ad

Embrace change, Aquarius. Due to the recent full moon in your sign, many things have come to light, and you can now see clearly. Put yourself first, and step into a new beginning.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Cut the cord, Pisces. There may be some drama you are dealing with, so setting your boundaries is the key to resolving this issue. You may have to let certain people out of your life in order to embrace the best version of yourself.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Don’t get comfortable, Aries. With the sun in Leo, you are having fun, relaxing and enjoying life. However, the more we get closer to Virgo season, the more you need to buckle down and get productive.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Let go, Taurus. You are entering a new phase in your life, and it’s exciting. However, you may soon be dealing with some miscommunication and feelings of lack of control. The best thing to do is to set your boundaries and keep an open mind.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Perceptions are changing, Gemini. After the full moon in Aquarius, you may feel sensitive, as many things are coming to light. People will view you as intimidating and more passionate than usual as Mars enters Gemini on August 20.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Ad

Be smart with your money, Cancer. You may be experiencing extra cash flow, but you may find yourself wanting to spend it instead of save it. Remember to save more than you spend.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Time to socialize (even more than you usually do), Leo. August is an excellent time for your sign, and you may feel confident, bold and adventurous. Keep doing what you’re doing, get out there and meet new people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Patience is key, Virgo. You’re in a slump right now, and that’s OK. Feelings of rejuvenation are coming; you just have to be patient.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Expect the unexpected, Libra. You may have felt your social life blossom, but miscommunication may be in your near future with your friends or social groups.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Security is on the horizon, Scorpio. While you enjoy privacy and a little bit of secrecy, Leo enhances this aspect of your life. It may seem like your entire world is on display, but don’t worry. That will be dying down sooner than later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Your time is coming, Sagittarius. You may be feeling overwhelmed with miscommunication, new responsibilities and a need to gain your independence, but these feelings are temporary and will subside soon.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

It only goes up from here, Capricorn. You may feel like you’re in a slump, but Capricorns will find a boost of energy soon.