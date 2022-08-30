Horoscopes+Aug.+28+through+Sept.+3

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Aries, you may feel tensions rising in your love life. Take this time to self-reflect instead of diving headfirst into a new relationship. Self-care is one of the best ways to express love, after all.

Activity to try this week: draw yourself a bath.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, you may feel as though you’re being pulled in two directions. Your personal life is conflicting with your professional life. Try focusing on just one thing at a time.

Activity to try this week: put both personal and professional commitments into one planner.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini, rejection is a part of life. Embrace confrontation, and don’t take things so personally. Difficult conversations build character.

Activity to try this week: prepare for confrontation by rehearsing with a trusted friend.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer, you might struggle with opening up to people this week. Remember: Emotional vulnerability helps us grow closer to others. If the opportunity to let someone in presents itself, take the chance.

Activity to try this week: tell one secret to a friend.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Leo, your entire sense of self will be tested within the next few days. You may feel as though you’re on unstable foundations, but try not to act brash during these uncertain times.

Activity to try this week: meditate for five minutes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Virgo, your high expectations don’t just pertain to other people; you are also very hard on yourself. Dig deeper into your softer side this week. Do something to heal your inner child.

Activity to try this week: do a hobby you enjoyed as a child.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Libra, life is full of decisions. This week, you will be faced with many forks in the road, and you will have to decide which choice is best for you. Though you may be tired of the constant decision-making process, perseverance is key.

Activity to try this week: make a pros and cons list.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Scorpio, have you ever heard of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs? You may have your eyes on the prize and feel an extra skip in your step to achieve your goals this week, but remember: You can’t achieve the goals at the top unless you have a steady foundation. Make sure your basic needs are being met.

Activity to try this week: write down all your basic needs in order of importance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Sagittarius, now is the time to make moves. Be open to the possibilities of romance. You may have closed your heart off in the past, but now is the time to move forward with a mindset of abundance.

Activity to try this week: write down five qualities you hope for in a partner.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Capricorn, you may feel as though your personal and professional life are at odds this week. Remember: All work and no play leads to burnout. Find some time to unwind and strike a healthy balance in your life.

Activity to try this week: watch your favorite movie to relax.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Aquarius, follow your inner truth. This week, you will be encouraged to self-reflect, look within and challenge your mindset. Inner change can be hard, but it’s how we grow as people.

Activity to try this week: read something from a philosopher.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Pisces, good things take time. You might be thinking about a special someone this week. You may be longing to deepen this connection and take things to the next level, but try to let things play out at their natural pace.

Activity to try this week: go on a “friend date” with your bestie.

