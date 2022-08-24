Horoscopes+Aug.+22-28

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Ad

Head into this week running, Aries. Utilize yourself as a resource when problems arise. If you take initiative and be bold, your current issues may be resolved.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Take this week to value yourself, Taurus. With summer over, life is expected to get crazy, so treat yourself with a spa day to prepare for all that’s coming for you.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Feed into your curiosity urges this week, and see if a friend wants to tag along, Gemini. Indulge in your sharing abilities, and enjoy an adventure this week.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Continue to succeed at balancing all that is thrown at you, Cancer, but if you find yourself struggling, remember your close relationships and lean on them. It’s OK to have a bad day — your friends and family will be there.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Leo, your limits might be tested this week, but pull out all your fiery spunk to overcome any confrontation that might come up. Your loyalty to your friendships will be appreciated because of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Ad

Challenge yourself this week, Virgo. Steer away from your structured routines, and try something spontaneous like Gemini. It may spark a new light for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

While you try to maintain some balance in your relationships, evaluate if you’re getting what you need this week, Libra. Giving too much to create peace might be blurring what you need from others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Scorpio, take a moment for yourself. Tap into that aura of yours in this time of change. Whatever judgment and confusion you’ve put upon yourself, reanalyze and focus with your pure instincts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Pat yourself on the back, Sagittarius — you’ve earned it after a long week. As you head into the weekend, go out, explore and push your boundaries, and you might find a new passion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Give yourself a breather, Capricorn, but don’t lose your dedication just yet. Keep rolling with your high energy this week, and your ambitions will reward you for your hard work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

With all your efforts, take a step back, Aquarius, and find some belonging within yourself. Put aside world peace, and do some charity work for yourself this week.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Get in touch with your thoughts this week because your gut feelings will steer you the right way, Pisces. Learn from your adventures, as they might heal some of your retreating thoughts.

Reach Taylor Paumen at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @TayTayPau.