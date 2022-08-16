5 Fort Collins coffee shops that aren’t Starbucks

Everyday Joe’s Coffee House, a nonprofit in Old Town, functions as an art gallery, a coffee shop and as a church on Sundays with services at 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Whether you’re in dire need of a quick pick-me-up or you want a mediocre excuse to leave campus, I personally find coffee shops are a great solution. To kick off the new school year (and possibly a new caffeine reliance), here are my top picks for the most cozy and delicious coffee shops within walking distance of our main campus.

1. Mugs

With its convenient location across from The Oval, Mugs is a great option for a quick coffee outing. Their specialty latte menu may leave

you tempted to try a new coffee every time, especially with their unique names, such as the Big White Whale. Even when you may not be in search of coffee, they have the best sweet and spicy chai tea in town.

If you are feeling adventurous, their second shop is located in Old Town on the corner of South College Avenue and Olive Street. Both locations are great places to meet with friends or even make new ones.

2. Alley Cat Cafe

By combining the love of coffee and art, Alley Cat Cafe is an ideal place for both creative inspiration and a great cup of joe. Their decorated ceilings tiles, art-covered walls and tiny table lamps create a cozy atmosphere for studying or chatting with your favorite humans. If their coffee menu doesn’t do it for you, they have a uniquely vast loose leaf tea selection to choose from. Their workers typically play great music, and the cafe stays open until 11 p.m. — perfect for the average night owl college student.

3. Lima Coffee Roasters

If the large, white letters displaying the word “coffee” across their windows doesn’t sell you, their immense amount of seating will. Lima Coffee Roasters provides a more modern appeal than some other coffee shops you’ll find in Old Town. While their menu is rather modest, their ambient neon sign and bright interior might convince you to stay a while. I find it the perfect place to set up your laptop and headphones for a productive study session — or to take cute pictures for your socials with friends. Don’t worry: We all do it.

4. Starry Night Espresso Cafe

This cozy shop near the heart of Old Town attracts more than just coffee lovers. While Starry Night Espresso Cafe has a variety of brewed beverages, they are also known for their tasty baked goods and cakes. Their weekly rotated bakery menu will have you on the lookout for new favorites. When dining in, this homey shop provides classic ceramic mugs and couch seating if you’re there at the right time.

5. Everyday Joe’s Coffee House

While this is a coffee spot I personally haven’t been to, I have only heard great things that urge me to go. Everyday Joe’s Coffee House is a welcoming nonprofit that is run by volunteers to keep the coffee brewing and the art on its walls in Old Town. This shop is known for hosting community events, art installations and even concerts for the community. Overall, it’s a great place with an even greater purpose.

