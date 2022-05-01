Horoscopes May 2-8

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Gain closure, Aquarius. Whether it’s from an old relationship, a job offer or even a TV show, find the strength to know how it ended.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Time for productivity, Pisces. This transitory period between seasons brings you the mental focus to get some serious ish done!

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

You are IT, Aries. Take a good look in the mirror and recognize how much of a baddie you are — you’re deserving of all good things that come your way.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Go on a quest, Taurus. Like the mythological heroes of old, something in your life feels incomplete lately, so chase the horizon to get what you need.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Evaluate your relationships, Gemini. Look at them from a different perspective than you normally do, and decide if the inner workings are healthy.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Surround yourself with love, Cancer. You may need a support system right now, so voice your needs to your circle, and they will help you.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Stay grounded, Leo. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the adrenaline of starting something new, but take a moment to remind yourself what matters.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Slow down, Virgo. Forcing yourself to meet the speed of the world turning will only erode your soul — take some downtime for yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Be a social butterfly, Libra. Your sign is perfectly in alignment to be open to new relationships, romantic or platonic, so put yourself out there.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Grind down, Scorpio. This is the time for making your professional dreams come true, so do whatever needs to get done so you can thrive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Go outside your comfort zone, Sagittarius. You may be comfortable with a lot of things, so do something utterly outlandish.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Speak your truth, Capricorn. Those who love you deserve to know it. Expressing your emotions truthfully can be scary, but it’s needed.

