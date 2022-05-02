5 date spots to try in Fort Collins this summer

The Union Bar & Soda Fountain is a good place for a late breakfast to a late dinner Sept. 28, 2019. The very modern style of The Union makes it a great hangout spot that comes with a nice patio with cornhole. Located off Jefferson Street, this is a good place to meet new people.

Congratulations: The spring semester is coming to an end, and while the summer semester and summertime are approaching, it’s time to celebrate all the hard work you’ve done with a delicious date night.

Whether it’s a date with your loved one or taking yourself on a date, enjoy a spring/summer evening with some delicious food, ambiance and an epic cocktail of choice. You won’t just be getting an incredible evening at these spots, you will also be supporting local businesses — something we love here in Fort Collins.

Jaws Sushi, 1205 W. Elizabeth St.

When in doubt, a sushi restaurant is the perfect place if you want to impress your date. Head to Jaws Sushi for the finest rolls in town. There is no need to book a reservation, as it is a first-come, first-served service, but the wait is worth the mouthwatering food. It’s pretty standard in Japanese culture to order a miso soup before your meal — try it out if you haven’t before.

Nick’s Restaurant & Bar, 1100 S. College Ave.

Enjoy a romantic evening at Nick’s Restaurant & Bar, as patio seating is in order with the warm weather upon us. Enjoy a New York-style pizza, lasagna or pasta — you can’t go wrong with those classic options. And of course, it all pairs well with a delicious house red wine.

The Emporium: An American Brasserie, 378 Walnut St.

For something a bit swankier, inside the Elizabeth Hotel you’ll embrace a Euro-American feel at The Emporium: An American Brasserie. If you or your date is a lover of wine, then this place is a jackpot. Savor the experience of not just the food but the ambiance and environment as well. If you really want to have an experience, perhaps stay a night at the Elizabeth Hotel following your date night.

The Regional, 130 S. Mason St.

Experience a beautiful evening under the cabana at The Regional. This spot is known for its farm-to-table dining options and wholesome American food with a twist of a seaside feel. This quaint restaurant has a unique element, an oyster shucking bar, bringing an East Coast tradition to the heart of Fort Collins.

The Union Bar & Soda Fountain, 250 Jefferson St.

With some flair, a bit upscale and modern, the Union Bar & Soda Fountain is a relaxed environment filled with nothing but hearty meals that make you feel like you’re at your neighbor’s house. Enjoy a wonderful meal, perhaps with a delicious boozy milkshake.

