Horoscopes April 4-10

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Treat yourself, Aquarius. If there’s something you’ve always wanted, now is the time!

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

You attract what you are, Pisces. Put out the energy and behavior you want to see around you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Work to understand, Aries. Strengthen your bonds with those you hold close through listening.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

The sky’s the limit, Taurus. Physically map out your goals — career, travel or hobby — and manifest them.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Focus in, Gemini. Whatever ambitions you have require discipline and clarity, no matter the scale.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Let it go, Cancer. You may be holding onto things that no longer serve your happiness — release them.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Get down to brass tacks, Leo. Hone in on the small details, and evaluate them for best results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Relax, Virgo. You’ve been on edge, so look around at the big picture and realize you’re safe.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Find a balance, Libra. Nothing is ever as black and white as it seems, so don’t perceive it that way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Let people in, Scorpio. It’s all right to accept help or care from others and not tough it out on your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Start a routine, Sagittarius. Picking up a new habit or two can help provide some much-needed stability.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

You’re worth it, Capricorn! You are your own worst critic, but you can also be your own biggest fan.

