Horoscopes April 25 through May 1
April 25, 2022
Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)
Sit in your discomfort, Aquarius. Forced positivity is often worse for you than letting yourself feel the negative emotion.
PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)
Go with the flow, Pisces. Let yourself be pulled by the currents of life in new directions you may not have imagined.
ARIES (March 21 – April 19)
Learn to let go, Aries. Your time is too valuable to spend around people who do not match your energy.
TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)
Connect with others through pain, Taurus. Healing is best done in groups, so lean on those around you.
GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)
It’s all about networking, Gemini. Use your competence in talking to people to further your professional connections.
CANCER (June 21 – July 22)
See things upside down, Cancer. If something seems negative in energy, look at it from a positive perspective.
LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)
Spice things up, Leo. In your romantic connections, show them how much you care — try something new.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)
Speak to be heard, Virgo. You deserve to be listened to as well as you tend to listen to others, so push for that.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)
It’s OK not to be OK, Libra. Just because you’re not being productive doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of love.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)
Put yourself out there, Scorpio. Loosen up, and be who you want to be without holding back for fear of being judged.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)
Do a trust fall, Sagittarius. It can be difficult to let people into your heart, but it’s necessary to nurture your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)
Communication is key, Capricorn. Don’t beat around the bush when it comes to expressing your feelings.
