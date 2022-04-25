Horoscopes April 25 through May 1

(Graphic Illustration by Brooke Beresford | The Collegian)

Hailee Stegall, Arts and Culture Reporter
April 25, 2022

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) 

Sit in your discomfort, Aquarius. Forced positivity is often worse for you than letting yourself feel the negative emotion. 

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Go with the flow, Pisces. Let yourself be pulled by the currents of life in new directions you may not have imagined. 

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Learn to let go, Aries. Your time is too valuable to spend around people who do not match your energy.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Connect with others through pain, Taurus. Healing is best done in groups, so lean on those around you.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

It’s all about networking, Gemini. Use your competence in talking to people to further your professional connections.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

See things upside down, Cancer. If something seems negative in energy, look at it from a positive perspective. 

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Spice things up, Leo. In your romantic connections, show them how much you care — try something new. 

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Speak to be heard, Virgo. You deserve to be listened to as well as you tend to listen to others, so push for that. 

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

It’s OK not to be OK, Libra. Just because you’re not being productive doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Put yourself out there, Scorpio. Loosen up, and be who you want to be without holding back for fear of being judged. 

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Do a trust fall, Sagittarius. It can be difficult to let people into your heart, but it’s necessary to nurture your life. 

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) 

Communication is key, Capricorn. Don’t beat around the bush when it comes to expressing your feelings.

Reach Hailee Stegall at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @stegallbagel.